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THE EAGLE & THE DRAGON
How Chinese Political Warfare Turned America’s Institutions Against Itself — and How Trump Is Breaking the Machine
11 hrs ago
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GoodDog
7
#1227 // DEAR DIARY
Fauci’s diary exposes public claims vs private admissions as he faces testimony tomorrow—no Fifth after Autopen pardon.
11 hrs ago
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GoodDog
6
2:55:57
JANUARY 2019: CHINA WAS ALREADY COLLECTING "BLACK MATERIALS"
Declassified records show a Chinese compromise program active before 2020 — and an American decision to limit what the President saw.
Jul 27
•
GoodDog
5
3
#1225 // Power Shift
Power Shift tracks the real transfer of power from a fading UK/NATO order to American nuclear energy, grid strength, and Starship-scale ambition as Elon…
Jul 25
•
GoodDog
9
4:26:00
FROM GOLD TO ELECTRUM
Dimon claims system is still 'the best, least-bad option'. The constraints that made it powerful are already irreversibly shifting.
Jul 24
•
GoodDog
6
1
THE NIXON WATERGATE TEST
What Did The FBI Know, And When Did They Know It?
Jul 22
•
GoodDog
6
4
TRUMP TURNED ON THE LIGHTS
China Just Moved First on Gold. The Rest of Us Are About to Find Out What A Paper Promise Is Really Worth.
Jul 20
•
GoodDog
54
21
China Held 204 Million American Voter Records by 2019. The Intelligence Community Knew. And a Domestic Censorship Machine Was Already…
Declassified documents lay out Beijing’s data harvest and influence campaign. A 2023 House hearing exposed the parallel domestic apparatus already…
Jul 17
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GoodDog
2
Farage Just Torched His Own Seat to Save His Backside — While Britain’s New Leader Walks Straight Into Trump’s Crosshairs
Starmer flees Number 10, Reform surges; Nigel Farage’s resignation from Clacton isn’t retreat. Is this the opening shot soon to be heard round the world…
Jul 7
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GoodDog
4
June 2026
Declassified: Fauci Funded Wuhan Lab Research and Lied to Congress
Primary government documents released by outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard on her final day prove that U.S. taxpayer dollars supported dangerous…
Jun 26
•
GoodDog
6
4
December 2025
SHADOW DOCKET
The Supreme Court’s Reckoning with the Unelected Fourth Branch
Dec 11, 2025
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GoodDog
13
2
November 2025
FINANCIAL IMPACT OF A NEGATIVE SUPREME COURT RULING ON TRUMP TARIFF POLICY
The Chicxulub Impact That Ended The Cretaceous Period Did Less Damage and Over A Longer Period of Time
Nov 11, 2025
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GoodDog
14
2
1
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