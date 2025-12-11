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THE EAGLE & THE DRAGON
How Chinese Political Warfare Turned America’s Institutions Against Itself — and How Trump Is Breaking the Machine
  GoodDog
#1227 // DEAR DIARY
Fauci’s diary exposes public claims vs private admissions as he faces testimony tomorrow—no Fifth after Autopen pardon.
  GoodDog
2:55:57
JANUARY 2019: CHINA WAS ALREADY COLLECTING "BLACK MATERIALS"
Declassified records show a Chinese compromise program active before 2020 — and an American decision to limit what the President saw.
  GoodDog
#1225 // Power Shift
Power Shift tracks the real transfer of power from a fading UK/NATO order to American nuclear energy, grid strength, and Starship-scale ambition as Elon…
  GoodDog
4:26:00
FROM GOLD TO ELECTRUM
Dimon claims system is still 'the best, least-bad option'. The constraints that made it powerful are already irreversibly shifting.
  GoodDog
THE NIXON WATERGATE TEST
What Did The FBI Know, And When Did They Know It?
  GoodDog
TRUMP TURNED ON THE LIGHTS
China Just Moved First on Gold. The Rest of Us Are About to Find Out What A Paper Promise Is Really Worth.
  GoodDog
China Held 204 Million American Voter Records by 2019. The Intelligence Community Knew. And a Domestic Censorship Machine Was Already…
Declassified documents lay out Beijing’s data harvest and influence campaign. A 2023 House hearing exposed the parallel domestic apparatus already…
  GoodDog
Farage Just Torched His Own Seat to Save His Backside — While Britain’s New Leader Walks Straight Into Trump’s Crosshairs
Starmer flees Number 10, Reform surges; Nigel Farage’s resignation from Clacton isn’t retreat. Is this the opening shot soon to be heard round the world…
  GoodDog

June 2026

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