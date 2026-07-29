The Invisible Campaign

“Under Military-Civil Fusion, there is no longer a meaningful distinction between civilian data, civilian platforms, civilian institutions, and military power. Information warfare is not a separate activity — it is the primary method by which a fused system turns an open society’s own networks, legal processes, and public opinion into weapons against itself.”

Chinese military doctrine does not treat information as a supporting activity. It treats it as a primary domain of warfare. In the formal “Three Warfares” framework adopted by the People’s Liberation Army in 2003 — public opinion warfare, psychological warfare, and legal warfare — the objective is explicit: shape what the adversary’s population and elites believe is true, erode their will and cohesion, and turn their own legal and institutional systems into weapons against them. The earlier text Unrestricted Warfare (1999) stated the governing rule without euphemism: “The first rule of unrestricted warfare is that there are no rules, with nothing forbidden.” The battlefield is defined as everywhere.

This doctrine operates inside the national strategy of Military-Civil Fusion. Civilian technology, data, platforms, research, finance, and institutions are deliberately harnessed for strategic effect. There is no bright line between a social-media network, a public-health bureaucracy, a university lab, a financial channel, or a legal process and the requirements of state power. When information warfare is conducted through these systems, the target society experiences the attack as internal dysfunction rather than foreign aggression. That is the design.

The campaign is relentless and accepts high human cost. When fear is useful, fear is generated at scale — as seen in the coordinated panic over supply shortages, institutional shutdowns, and selective suspension of rights in 2020. When demographic and social pressure is useful, borders are treated as optional. When legal process can be turned against political leadership or ordinary citizens, it is turned. The measure of success is not body counts. The measure is whether the target society remains capable of accurate perception and unified action.

Sun Tzu: Getting Inside the Walls

Sun Tzu’s solution for defeating a militarily superior enemy was never to meet him on open ground. It was to enter his system, divide his people, and collapse his capacity to act as one. “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” Deception, internal discord, co-option of officials, and the conversion of the enemy’s own strengths into liabilities were the preferred methods. Once trust in leadership, institutions, and shared reality is sufficiently eroded, the superior force becomes a burden rather than an advantage.

[image, montage: July-August 2019; The Art of War Series: The Art of War, Introduction; Waging War; Attack By Stratagem; Tactical Dispositions; Energy; Weak Points And Strong; Maneuvering; Variation In Tactics; On The March; Terrain; The Nine Situations; Attack By Fire; Spies; RELATED (Governing Tactics: Snake In The Grass; Meat Locker; The Eagle And The Dragon)]

Modern Chinese doctrine updated this logic for an information age. The highest form of the method is to live off the enemy’s own stores: use his platforms, his legal system, his intelligence process, his money, and his internal divisions as the primary fuel of the campaign. The attacker expends comparatively little while the target exhausts itself.

A fixed four-year electoral cycle creates predictable windows of maximum vulnerability. Leadership transition is the classical moment to strike. The concentration of Chinese collection, preference operations, and influence activity around the 2018–2020 period was therefore doctrinally coherent, just as it was predictable. At the same time, finished American intelligence products were deliberately massaged to avoid linking Chinese activity to the election. The individuals involved may have been motivated by institutional resistance, political alignment, career self-interest, external influence, or simple incompetence — a recurring feature of rigid hierarchies that often reward political loyalty over analytical rigor or ethical judgment. Meanwhile, domestic institutions remained absorbed by secondary or competing threat narratives. Sorting out operative motive takes time and patience and is often confused with inaction. The functional result was a society induced to fight itself while the primary external actor continued operations with reduced scrutiny.

This does not require mass recruitment of Americans as controlled agents. The doctrine prioritizes influence and process capture. Useful nodes — whether motivated by ideology, careerism, financial interest, or institutional incentives — are sufficient. The system only needs enough alignment that the net output serves the external preference.

The campaign moved across the major sectors of American society in parallel:

The Intelligence Community and national-security process (The innermost wall — process capture here blinds the entire system.) The legal and judicial system (Lawfare turns the adversary’s own rules into weapons against political leadership and citizens.) The information environment — media, platforms, and narrative control (Controls what the population is permitted to treat as real.) The electoral system and voter-data infrastructure (Directly targets the mechanism of political succession.) Financial and economic influence channels (Lives off the enemy’s stores — money, markets, and institutional incentives.) Societal cohesion — race, class, immigration, and identity division (Classical method: divide the people so they cannot act as one.) Geopolitical and strategic leverage points (Western Hemisphere, chokepoints, allied cohesion — converts domestic weakness into external freedom of action.) Public-health emergency authorities, constitutional rights, and the biological domain under Military-Civil Fusion

In each sector the method is the same: enter the system, turn its own rules and incentives against its proper function, and leave the target less able to recognize or resist the external hand.

MCF: Whole of Society Domination

The current declassification effort is the first sustained attempt to reverse the information advantage. By forcing the operating logic into the open, it begins the necessary counter-move: making the invisible visible so that a free society can once again perceive the actual source of pressure and respond accordingly. The sections that follow examine each targeted sector in turn.

NSA/ODNI email chain, 20–23 November 2020, “Deliberately massaged our one pending PDB to avoid any direct links to the election,” (Primary declassified document – White House Task Force / ODNI release, July 2026)

1. THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY & NATIONAL SECURITY PROCESS

In November 2020, while the presidential transition was underway, internal NSA and ODNI email traffic recorded a deliberate decision. Analysts wrote that they had “deliberately massaged our one pending PDB to avoid any direct links to the election.” Larger reports were broken into smaller pieces and delayed. A National Intelligence Officer for Cyber noted that this was not an isolated case. The Intelligence Community, the officer wrote, had been “deliberately avoiding mentioning a connection to elections for non-substantive reasons” since the summer.

The same officer later observed a second inconsistency. In December 2021, reporting described certain Chinese units as engaged in election influence. Those were the same units that, in 2020, official assessments had characterized as focused only on “issue influence.” The underlying reporting had not changed. The analytic language had.

These internal communications sit beside the public record of the period. Official assessments and senior statements repeatedly elevated Russian activity as the primary election threat while treating Chinese actions as secondary or primarily focused on long-term influence rather than the 2020 contest. The finished products that reached decision-makers and the public reflected the massaged framing. The un-massaged concerns remained inside the system.

[video: NewsNation, Catherine Herridge (13 July 2026), “Declassified intel reveals PRC compromise of voter rolls in 18+ states and 200 million records”, Link ]

[image: White House Task Force Government Transparency statement, 13 July 2026, listing 18 states and 200 million compromised voter records. Link .]

The declassified emails do not accuse any named officer of foreign direction. They document a process choice: language was altered, timing was slowed, and the election nexus was minimized at the moment it mattered most. The contrast between the internal record and the public presentation is the evidence.

2. LAWFARE QUAGMIRE

The same years that produced massaged intelligence products also produced a sustained legal campaign against a sitting and then former president. The Russia investigation, the Mueller special counsel, and the later appointment of Jack Smith consumed years of institutional bandwidth and public attention. Parallel cases involving other senior political figures were handled with markedly different urgency and outcome.

Hillary Clinton’s private server and the transmission of classified information produced an investigation that ended with a public finding of “extreme carelessness” and no charges. Subsequent efforts to reopen the matter were effectively closed. By contrast, the investigative and prosecutorial resources directed at Trump operated with continuous institutional commitment across multiple venues and years.

The January 6 cases added a second data point. Federal prosecutions produced conviction rates that approached 99 percent. Many defendants faced extended pre-trial detention and rapid processing under conditions that civil-liberties lawyers across the spectrum described as departures from ordinary practice. Media coverage of procedural irregularities remained limited relative to the scale of the cases.

[video: U.S. Department of State / 16 July, 2026, Secretary Rubio Delivers Opening Remarks at the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism. “Links to Political Terrorism and the Foreign Supported NGO Networks which deploy them”, Link ]

Senator Marco Rubio and others have separately noted that international legal mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court, have been used in ways that target American and allied personnel while remaining largely insulated from reciprocal accountability. When high-powered legal instruments are applied with clear asymmetry — aggressive and sustained against one set of political targets, restrained against others — the pattern matches the doctrinal preference for legal warfare: turn the adversary’s own judicial processes into a tool that neutralizes leadership and exhausts institutional capacity.

The record does not require every prosecutor or investigator to have acted under foreign direction. It shows consistent differences in speed, resource allocation, and outcome that weakened one political force while leaving others largely undisturbed. That differential is the evidence.

3. INFORMATION WARFARE (Controlled Opposition, Media, Platforms, and Narrative Control)

In mid-October 2020 the New York Post published the first major reporting on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Within hours Twitter blocked the Post’s account and prevented users from sharing the link. Facebook limited distribution of the story. Fifty-one former intelligence officials signed a letter stating that the material had “all the classic earmarks of Russian disinformation.” The letter was widely amplified across major outlets.

[video: Catherine Herridge, Twitter/X, 51 former intelligence officials’ letter, 19 October 2020, “Public Statement on the Hunter Biden Emails”. Link ]

The laptop was authentic. The emails were authentic. The suppression was immediate and coordinated. At the same moment, official and media emphasis remained fixed on Russian election interference while Chinese collection and preference operations received comparatively limited sustained attention.

[video: News Nation; Catherine Herridge. 17 July, 2026. Emails suggest election intel on China was suppressed: Reporter | Katie Pavlich Tonight. Link .

A parallel structure operated at greater scale. The Election Integrity Partnership and related government–NGO–platform pipelines created a real-time system for flagging and reducing the distribution of election-related speech. Internal documents later showed thousands of URLs routed to platforms with recommendations for throttling or removal. The effect was an asymmetric information environment in the final weeks of the campaign.

[video: House Oversight / Judiciary Committee release (2023), “Election Integrity Partnership tickets and platform response rates”, Link]

When the July 2026 declassifications finally placed Chinese voter-data compromise and the massaged intelligence products into public view, the volume and intensity of coverage remained far below the sustained amplification once given to the Russia narrative. The same institutional and media pathways that moved quickly to limit one story moved slowly, if at all, to examine the other.

The record shows differential treatment of information according to its political implications. Stories that could damage one candidate were delayed or suppressed. Stories and framing that damaged the other were accelerated and sustained. That differential, executed through the largest platforms and media institutions in the country, is the evidence.

Catherine Herridge on the declassified China voter-data and intelligence-process documents; NewsNation / Katie Pavlich Tonight, 16–17 July 2026. Link .

4. ELECTION SYSTEMS & VOTER DATA INFORMATION DOMAIN

Sun Tzu identified the moment of leadership transition as the optimal time to strike. A system in the process of transferring power is distracted, internally focused, and slower to recognize external pressure. Modern Chinese doctrine updates that principle for the information age. Under Military-Civil Fusion, civilian data systems — including voter registration databases — are treated as strategic terrain. The battlespace is not physical ground. It is the mind, both human and machine. Area denial and data subversion are primary methods: control or corrupt the information on which decisions and legitimacy rest, and the superior force is forced to operate at a permanent disadvantage.

“The purpose of cognitive domain operations is to make the opponent’s decision-making system collapse or become disordered without the need for kinetic destruction of infrastructure.”

— PLA research literature on cognitive domain operations and Military-Civil Fusion applications

Chinese actors obtained American voter registration records at scale. Declassified intelligence shows collection across multiple states and the acquisition of data sets large enough for systematic identity matching and public-opinion analysis. Separate reporting documented cyber operations directed at election-related entities and campaign infrastructure during the same window.

[image: PRC analysis on U.S. voter registration information, declassified 2026, multi-state collection for person matching]

[image: PRC Collection of U.S. Voter/Military Data summary document, declassified 2026]

Internal intelligence products recorded a clear Chinese preference regarding the 2020 outcome. Finished assessments presented to decision-makers and the public gave that preference and the associated collection activity secondary billing. Public and official attention remained fixed on Russian activity against election infrastructure and confidence. The larger compromise of the underlying voter rolls themselves received comparatively limited sustained examination at the time.

[video: Just the News / John Solomon (July 2026), “New declassifications detail Chinese targeting of U.S. voter data systems”, Link]

The record does not claim that the collected data changed vote totals. It establishes that a foreign power secured foundational electoral records on a massive scale, that this occurred alongside a documented preference on the election, and that official framing minimized the significance of that activity when it mattered most. In the logic of information warfare, possession of the data and the ability to shape perception around it constitute the victory condition. That combination is the evidence.

5. Financial and Economic Influence Channels

“Bring war material with you from home, but forage on the enemy. Thus the army will have food enough for its needs.”

“A wise general makes a point of foraging on the enemy. One cartload of the enemy’s provisions is equivalent to twenty of one’s own.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War

All serious war is economic at its foundation. The force that can sustain itself on the adversary’s resources while conserving its own holds the decisive advantage. Modern Chinese doctrine translates this classical rule into the systematic use of an open society’s capital, markets, nonprofit structures, and incentive systems as instruments of influence. Under Military-Civil Fusion, financial flows are not merely commercial. They are a method of shaping behavior, sustaining narrative networks, and creating dependencies that limit political resistance.

Large-scale funding moved through the Neville Singham network into American activist and media organizations. Hundreds of millions of dollars supported groups whose output consistently aligned with Chinese strategic preferences on core issues: softening criticism of Beijing, amplifying anti-American framing, and sustaining domestic division. Singham’s base in Shanghai and documented proximity to Chinese propaganda entities placed these channels inside the broader United Front architecture.

[video: Fox News Digital investigation (2026), “Neville Singham network: hundreds of millions flowed to U.S. groups amplifying CCP-aligned narratives”, Link]

[video: Fox News Digital, House panel subpoenas 3 left-wing groups in probe of $39M tied to Marxist tycoon Neville Singham, 2026, Singham-linked transfers to People’s Forum, Code Pink, and related entities. Link .]

These financial pipelines operated alongside official Chinese economic statecraft. Preferential trade, debt, and investment relationships created structural incentives for foreign governments and domestic interest groups to constrain confrontation with Beijing. The same pattern appeared inside the United States: capital and organizational resources flowed toward voices and institutions least likely to sustain long-term pressure on Chinese strategic interests.

The record does not require every recipient to have acted under direct instruction. It shows sustained, large-scale financial support for networks whose public activity reliably reduced scrutiny of Chinese actions and increased internal American friction. In the logic of unrestricted warfare, that is the intended use of the enemy’s own economic openness. The direction and effect of the money are the evidence.

6. Societal Cohesion — Race, Class, Immigration, and Identity Division

Sun Tzu taught that a unified people is difficult to conquer and a divided people is already half defeated. Modern Chinese doctrine treats social cohesion as strategic terrain. Planning documents recovered and declassified in the recent releases explicitly listed racial tension, economic grievance, immigration conflict, and related identity fractures as influence themes to be amplified. The objective is now clear and beyond random or abstract behavior of independent parties. It was instead to increase internal friction so that the target society would expend its energy on itself.

[image: Chinese influence planning summaries, declassified 2026, listing racial tensions, immigration policies, economic recession, and social unrest as operational themes. Link .]

Open borders and sustained demographic pressure function as a slow-motion application of the same principle. A nation that cannot control its physical entry points loses the ability to maintain the shared civic assumptions that make collective action possible. The resulting strain appears as competition for resources, cultural conflict, and institutional overload. These effects are then available for further narrative amplification.

Media and activist networks repeatedly framed American internal conflicts in the most polarizing terms available while simultaneous foreign influence activity sought to widen the same gaps. Coverage that elevated racial grievance, class resentment, and immigration as zero-sum struggles received sustained institutional support. Coverage that examined how those struggles might serve external strategic interests remained marginal.

The record does not claim that every domestic actor who amplified division acted under foreign direction. It shows that Chinese doctrine identified these exact fissures as operational targets, that collection and influence activity proceeded alongside their intensification, and that the dominant information environment treated the resulting conflict as purely internal. A society kept in a permanent state of identity-based antagonism is a society less able to recognize or resist external pressure. That outcome matches the classical prescription. The alignment of doctrine, documented targeting, and observable social fracture is the evidence.

7. GEOPOLITICAL WEAK POINTS

Domestic institutional warfare produces foreign-policy consequences. A nation consumed by internal legal, informational, and social conflict has reduced capacity to sustain pressure abroad. Chinese doctrine treats this linkage as operational. Weakening the adversary’s executive and social cohesion at home expands freedom of action in third countries and at strategic chokepoints.

In the Western Hemisphere the pattern is visible. China became the primary external economic and increasingly security partner for the Maduro government in Venezuela. It maintains deep intelligence and security ties with Cuba. In Brazil, large-scale trade and investment created structural incentives that limited alignment with harder U.S. positions. When American administrations that prioritized confrontation with these regimes were simultaneously under sustained domestic institutional attack, the strategic beneficiary was the power that sat behind the local actors as creditor, market, and political shield.



[web: POLITICO (02 June 2020), “Chinese propagandists seize on George Floyd protests; Beijing-backed broadcast, print and social media outlets are accusing the U.S. of a double standard on Hong Kong.”, Link ]

The same logic applies to chokepoints and alliance systems. Control or influence over maritime passages, undersea infrastructure, and the political orientation of key partners converts domestic American distraction into lasting positional advantage. Efforts to establish or expand presence near critical North Atlantic and Arctic routes follow the identical principle: place long-term strategic infrastructure while the primary competitor is occupied with internal crises.

[image: Open-source mapping of Chinese dual-use port, space, and undersea activity in the Western Hemisphere and approaches to the Atlantic, 2020–2025. Link .]

The record does not require that every local actor in these theaters acted under direct Chinese command. It shows that Chinese statecraft consistently positioned itself as the residual beneficiary of American domestic dysfunction. When the United States expended its attention and legitimacy on internal lawfare, narrative conflict, and social fracture, Beijing gained time and space to consolidate relationships and infrastructure that will be costly to reverse. That exchange rate — domestic paralysis purchased at the price of external strategic loss — is the evidence.

8. BIOLOGICAL WARFARE & THE BODY POLITIC

Chinese asymmetric doctrine has long assigned high priority to methods that leave an adversary’s physical infrastructure intact while breaking the capacity of the population to resist. Biological and medical tools sit at the top of that hierarchy. Under Military-Civil Fusion, civilian biomedical research, public-health bureaucracies, and emergency legal authorities become strategic assets. The objective is not solely military lethality. It is the controlled disruption of social function, trust, and constitutional constraint.

The 2020 emergency period demonstrated how rapidly public-health power could suspend ordinary rights. Houses of worship were closed or restricted while other gatherings and commercial activity continued under different rules. Mask requirements were enforced unevenly. Officials who issued strict public mandates were recorded disregarding those same mandates in private settings. The selective application of emergency authority produced widespread compliance alongside visible hypocrisy, eroding trust in both the institutions and the rules themselves.

[web: Family Research Council (11 June, 2020), “Governments Are Allowing Unrestricted Protests. So Why Are Churches Still Restricted?”, Link ]

At the research level, U.S. institutional support for gain-of-function work intersected with laboratories in China that operated under Military-Civil Fusion structures, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Public statements minimized the laboratory’s military connections and the risks of the research pathway. Private records and later disclosures revealed greater concern and closer entanglement than the contemporaneous public presentation acknowledged.

[video montage: Dr. Anthony Fauci, “Dear Diary Montage,” Declassified and congressional source materials on U.S.-linked gain-of-function funding pathways and Wuhan Institute of Virology military ties, 2021–2026 releases]

Dr. Anthony Fauci occupies the final position in this record not as a proven agent of a foreign power, but as the most visible institutional case. Public testimony and private communications diverged on central questions of risk, origin, and the degree of Chinese military involvement. An Autopen pardon was issued. The consistent institutional outcome was continued protection of the research pathway and the preservation of relationships that expanded Chinese dual-use biomedical capacity while the costs of uncertainty and emergency rule were borne by the American public. The contrast between public assurance and private knowledge, followed by legal insulation, is the evidence the record supplies. The Conclusive Test exists to measure that pattern without substituting accusation for proof.

The pattern across the eight sectors is now visible. What remains is the standard by which any individual or MCF network must be measured — a standard high enough to protect the innocent and precise enough to leave the guilty no remaining cover.

The Conclusive Test

(ASD-STE100 Standard)

This section defines the standard for evaluation. The standard applies to every person and every network. The standard does not change with section or context.

Rule 1 — Presumption of innocence

Every person begins with the presumption of innocence.

Suspicion alone is not evidence.

Public opinion is not evidence.

Narrative alignment alone is not evidence.

Rule 2 — Tier 0: Legitimate suspicion

Any one of the following conditions creates legitimate suspicion only:

Consistent public statements that match Chinese strategic preferences.

Professional or social proximity to known United Front or influence nodes.

Participation in institutions that previously diluted relevant intelligence.

Tier 0 permits monitoring.

Tier 0 does not permit accusation of agency or disloyalty.

Rule 3 — Tier 1: Probable cause for formal investigation

Probable cause requires at least two of the following conditions at the same time:

Documented financial or material benefit from entities linked to the PRC, the PLA, or United Front structures. Demonstrated role in process decisions that minimized, delayed, or reframed Chinese election-related or influence activity. False exculpatory statements or actions that conceal or reframe prior conduct after primary documents become public. Structural position that enabled the person to shape media, analytic products, legal process, or institutional response in ways that served the observed campaign effects.

Two conditions from this list justify formal investigation.

Two conditions do not equal proof of agency.

Rule 4 — Tier 2: Collapse of the benefit of the doubt

The benefit of the doubt ends when Tier 1 conditions exist together with at least one of the following bright-line conditions:

Direct financial or material benefit plus process role plus false exculpatory conduct.

Evidence of contemporaneous coordination with known PRC influence or collection entities while the person held a position of trust.

A sustained pattern of decisions that produce effects matching published Chinese doctrine and that have no remaining plausible alternative explanation after examination of the primary record.

At Tier 2, continued denial of meaningful involvement is no longer reasonable.

Institutional consequences become appropriate. Criminal prosecution still requires the full legal elements of the relevant statute.

Rule 5 — Treatment of specific acts

An Autopen pardon is not proof of guilt.

An Autopen pardon is evidence that the person or the protecting institution recognized legal or political exposure.

False exculpatory statements are evidence of consciousness that the prior conduct required concealment or reframing.

Such statements increase the weight of other Tier 1 and Tier 2 conditions.

Rule 6 — Application

The standard is applied to the total record.

The standard is not applied selectively.

The standard does not permit conclusions beyond the evidence.

This is The Conclusive Test, Complete.

Conclusion

The eight sectors are no longer theoretical. The documents now in public view show the same method applied across intelligence, law, information, elections, finance, social cohesion, geopolitics, and the biological domain. In each case the pattern is consistent: public narrative in one direction, private record in another, and institutional outcomes that repeatedly reduced American capacity while expanding Chinese freedom of action.

The Conclusive Test exists for what comes next. As additional material is declassified, every new document must be set beside the public statements that accompanied the original events. Where the private record and the public story diverge, the divergence itself becomes evidence. The question is beyond the abstract excuse coming from those with something to hide. It is not only concrete, it’s repeatable: whose interests did the public version protect, and whose interests did the private declassifications reveal?

False exculpatory statements, sudden grants of legal insulation, and coordinated silence around primary evidence will not erase the underlying record. They will only sharpen the contrast. The test is designed to give every individual the full presumption of innocence while denying any network the continued protection of invisibility.

The machine that operated in the dark is being forced into the light. The remaining work is disciplined and public: compare the narratives that were sold with the truths that were written down, and let the alignment of interests speak for itself.

References

Cheng, D. (2012). Winning without fighting: Chinese public opinion warfare and the need for a robust American response. The Heritage Foundation.

https://www.heritage.org

Election Integrity Partnership. (2021). The long fuse: Misinformation and the 2020 election. Stanford Internet Observatory.

https://www.eipartnership.net

Federal Bureau of Investigation. (2023, April 17). Two arrested for operating illegal overseas police station of the Chinese government [Press release]. U.S. Department of Justice.

https://www.justice.gov

Halper, S. (2013). China: The three warfares. Office of Net Assessment, U.S. Department of Defense.

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. (2020, October 19). Public statement on the Hunter Biden emails [Letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials].

Mattis, P., & Stokes, M. (2021). The Chinese Communist Party’s United Front work: Implications for the United States. U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

Office of the Director of National Intelligence. (2021). Foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. federal elections.

https://www.dni.gov

Qiao, L., & Wang, X. (1999). Unrestricted warfare. PLA Literature and Arts Publishing House. (English translation widely circulated by FBIS/CIA).

Safeguard Defenders. (2022). 110 overseas: Chinese transnational policing gone wild.

https://safeguarddefenders.com

U.S. Department of Justice. (2024, December 18). New York resident pleads guilty to operating secret police station of the Chinese government in Lower Manhattan [Press release].

https://www.justice.gov

U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Ways and Means. (2026). Investigation into Neville Roy Singham funding network and related nonprofit organizations [Committee correspondence and findings].

White House Task Force on Government Transparency. (2026, July 13). Statement on PRC compromise of U.S. voter registration data [Declassified release].

Selected Primary Video & Documentary Sources

Catherine Herridge. (2026, July 13). Declassified intelligence reveals PRC targeting of U.S. voter rolls [Video]. Fox News.

John Solomon. (2026, July). New declassifications on Chinese election influence and intelligence process [Video]. Just the News / Real America’s Voice.

New York Post. (2020, October 14). Twitter locks New York Post account after Hunter Biden laptop story [Archival video and contemporaneous reporting].

C-SPAN. (2023–2025). Congressional hearings on Election Integrity Partnership, censorship, and January 6 prosecution data [Video archives].

House Oversight and Judiciary Committees. (2023). Release of Election Integrity Partnership tickets and platform response data [Documentary evidence and hearing video].

Additional Supporting Sources

Rasser, M., et al. (2020). Weaponizing the Chinese economy: How China’s industrial policy challenges the free world. Center for a New American Security.

U.S. Department of State. (2020–2023). Reports on Chinese influence operations and Military-Civil Fusion.

Note: Several of the July 2026 declassified intelligence products (NSA/ODNI email chains regarding “massaged” PDB language, PRC voter-data collection summaries, and related analytic products) are cited directly from the primary documents released by the White House Task Force and subsequent congressional releases. Full document titles appear in the body of the article where first referenced.