1225 // Power Shift

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.9#1225 // Power ShiftPower Shift tracks the real transfer of power from a fading UK/NATO order to American nuclear energy, grid strength, and Starship-scale ambition as Elon and Trump build what the old institutions can'tGoodDogJul 25, 20269ShareTranscriptThank you LB, Mark Eshleman, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from GoodDog in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksGoodDog’s Substack PodcastOur daily show and historic rewinds.Our daily show and historic rewinds.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeGoodDogRecent Episodes#1227 // DEAR DIARY 11 hrs ago • GoodDog