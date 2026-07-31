On Thursday, young men in groups of dozens and then hundreds swam the short stretch of water and pushed through the fence into Ceuta. Some carried nothing. Some wore wetsuits. Most were of military age. According to the New York Post, the number of illegal alien invaders exceeded 49,000 in less than 24 hours - and has not slowed since. By afternoon the reception centers were full and people were sleeping on the ground outside. Facilities meant for unaccompanied minors ran at many times their capacity. Local officers said the border had collapsed.

[video: New York Post, 31 July, 2026. ‘49,000 African Migrants Stormed Spain’s Ceuta in 24 Hours: ‘It’s Every Man For Himself’’]. Link .

Supreme Starter’s Pistol

The Spanish Supreme Court’s late-June ruling had already fired the starter’s pistol — aimed, whether the justices intended it or not, at the head of Spain’s remaining faithful Catholic population. In every European country where large, sustained inflows of military-age men from Muslim-majority societies have been allowed to reach critical mass, the pattern has been the same: churches attacked or burned, public space contested, and the historic religious majority placed under permanent demographic and cultural pressure. Ceuta is simply the latest place where the pistol was fired and the race began.



Spain’s Supreme Court ruling applied to this small, detached Spanish enclave on the African side of the Strait of Gibraltar. Muslim control of this Mediterranean chokepoint has not existed since the conquest of the Iberian Peninsula in 711. The Strait itself is only eight nautical miles wide at its narrowest point. It governs the flow of maritime traffic between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean — and, by extension, a significant share of trade linking Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

Whoever can threaten or constrain that passage holds leverage over a substantial portion of the global economy. History shows that contests over such chokepoints rarely remain local. As detailed in The Eagle & The Dragon, such contests can spread globally.

Shopkeepers pulled down their shutters. A café owner in the center of the city said she was afraid. Enrique Serrano, who runs a women’s clothing store, told reporters he would not open that afternoon. “The first thing I have to do,” he said, “is protect my business and my family.” Parents kept children inside. Ordinary commercial life stopped in parts of the city. Residents described streets that no longer felt like their own.

The same incentive structure — judicial constraints on enforcement paired with large-scale regularization signals — is precisely what the DSA-aligned wing of the Democratic Party intends to restore in the United States under a future administration, treating border collapse not as a failure but as a tool for permanent demographic and institutional transformation.

[video: Benny Johnson, SPAIN INVADED! African Muslims STORM Spanish Border Town in Massive Mobs, Break Down Border Walls, 30 July, 2026]. Link .

[video: Thousands of Moroccan Migrants Break Through Border Into Spain, Yell Viva España!] [cite: Civil Guard statements and Ceuta business-owner interviews, 30 July 2026]. Link .

The immediate trigger was judicial. On 29 June 2026 the Spanish Supreme Court ruled that migrants intercepted while swimming into Ceuta or Melilla could not be subjected to “hot returns” — the rapid rejection at the border that had previously allowed officers to turn people around at the water’s edge. The court held that the special border-rejection procedure applied only when individuals were overcoming physical containment structures such as the fence. The sea itself, the justices said, did not qualify. Those arriving by water would have to be processed under the slower ordinary return system. The decision was notified in early July. Within weeks the crossings accelerated. Local officers and Spanish media now describe the ruling as a clear “efecto llamada.”

The surge was not a spontaneous armada: most crossed by swimming or with simple flotation after the ruling removed the threat of immediate return, the news spread within hours by phone with the simple instruction “Venid,” criminal networks amplified the signal, and Moroccan interdiction appeared, at least temporarily, to ease.

[image: La Vanguardia headline — “Una sentencia del Supremo provoca un alud de migrantes en Ceuta y obliga a activar al Ejército” / “Supreme Court ruling triggers migrant wave in Ceuta, forces Army deployment,” 30 July, 2026]

This is lawfare applied to border control. The same method was used at scale in the United States under the prior administration: a dense web of judicial orders, consent decrees, and procedural requirements that made rapid expulsion difficult or impossible even when the executive branch still possessed formal authority. In both cases the effect was identical — executive capacity to enforce the border was constrained by judicial interpretation at the precise moment and location where speed mattered most. In The Eagle and the Dragon we identified this pattern as one of the practical tools that align with Military-Civil Fusion logic: legal and institutional mechanisms that hollow out a society’s ability to defend its own territory while the demographic facts on the ground are changed. The Spanish ruling is a clean, recent example. It did not open the border by statute. It disabled the fastest enforcement tool available at the water line, and the young men who were watching responded accordingly.

Madrid spoke a different language. The prime minister talked of responsibility, cooperation, and restoring normality. The national government declined to declare a formal emergency. In a city of 85,000 people the gap between the capital’s vocabulary and the reality on the ground was immediate, wide, and insulting.

[image: Pedro Sánchez official response, 30 July 2026]. Link .

This is not the first time Ceuta has been used this way. In May 2021 roughly 8,000 to 10,000 people crossed in a matter of days after Moroccan controls eased. The overcrowding and the sense of helplessness left a mark that never fully faded. What is new is the policy environment that preceded this week’s events. Spain spent the first half of 2026 rolling out a large-scale regularization. Officials initially projected about half a million applicants. More than 1.2 million people applied. The July court ruling then limited rapid returns of those arriving by sea. The combination created a clear signal. The young men who answered it arrived in numbers large enough to push a small Spanish city past its ability to house, feed, and police itself in real time.

[cite: 2021 Ceuta crisis figures; Spanish government amnesty application totals, mid-2026; July 2026 Supreme Court ruling on sea returns, 30 July, 2026]. Link.

Spain has lived this civilizational pressure before. In 711, Muslim armies crossed from North Africa under organized command and, within a few years, overran most of the Visigothic kingdom. This was not the sum of individual decisions. It was directed conquest. For centuries the peninsula remained a zone of systematic raiding. Christian communities in the north were regular targets. Expeditions returned with captives — especially women and children — who entered the slave markets of al-Andalus and the wider Islamic world. Specific recorded raids took thousands at a time. Men who resisted were often killed. The civilization that had existed was broken and reorganized under new rule. Recovery did not come through managed coexistence or economic argument. It came through eight centuries of military reconquest, fortification, and deliberate resettlement of emptied lands — the long process Spaniards still call the Reconquista. Only in 1492 did that recovery reach its formal end.

The same logic is visible today because it works. Large, sudden movements of military-age men into a territory that has signaled weakness produce facts on the ground faster than institutions can respond. In The Eagle and the Dragon we examined how open borders and rapid demographic pressure function as tools that fracture social cohesion and erode a nation’s capacity for collective action. Military-Civil Fusion strategies thrive in exactly this environment: a society forced into permanent internal argument about identity and resources, uncertain of its own borders, and losing confidence that the state can still perform its basic protective function. Ceuta is a live illustration of the mechanism. The directing power and the scale differ from 711. The operational result — loss of control at the entry point, overload of local capacity, and political division — does not.

Pedro Sánchez has defended the approach in explicit terms. Spain has “never moved forward by building walls,” he said, and without immigration the country would lose 19 percent of its GDP by 2050.

The economic claim deserves hard scrutiny. Aggregate figures show that foreign-born workers have accounted for a substantial share of recent employment growth and overall GDP expansion. That part is real. What the same data do not show is that sudden inflows of predominantly low-skilled, military-age males solve Spain’s structural fiscal problems. Spain’s independent fiscal authority, AIReF, calculated that the regularization itself would contribute only about 0.03 percentage points of GDP on average to social-security contributions through 2050 — a figure it described as very moderate. The Social Security system already requires repeated state transfers to remain solvent. Housing, emergency services, and public order in places like Ceuta absorb the immediate costs long before any long-term GDP model registers a benefit. The government sells the policy as economic necessity. The localized reality is overload. The two statements are not the same.

Americans who still regard European border failures as distant should look at the sequence without blinking. Large amnesty signals plus restricted enforcement produce surges of military-age males at the weakest points of control. The same sequence delivered record illegal crossings into the United States. Spain has simply compressed the demonstration into days, under cameras, inside a NATO member state. The first people to pay the price are Spanish families keeping their children indoors, Spanish shop owners choosing between their livelihood and their safety, and Spanish officers trying to hold a line that higher authorities had already blurred. The rest of the cost comes later — in eroded social trust, strained institutions, and the quiet knowledge that the state no longer treats territorial integrity as non-negotiable.

What Spanish Voices on the Ground Are Saying

The language from Ceuta itself has been blunt.

Juan Jesús Vivas, the president of the autonomous city, described “a situation of absolute humanitarian and social emergency” and warned that the enclave’s reception system had collapsed. He requested a single, coordinated national command structure and the formal declaration of a national emergency. Civil Guard representatives on the ground spoke of the border having “totally collapsed” and of being “overwhelmed.” One association representing officers in Ceuta stated that precise numbers were impossible to give in real time because the crossings were continuous.

[image: Juan Jesús Vivas radio and public statements, 30 Jul 2026] [cite: Civil Guard / local police association comments on border collapse]. Link .

Opposition parties moved quickly. The center-right People’s Party called the situation a national security problem. Vox and other voices on the right framed it as the predictable result of the government’s amnesty policy and its earlier public messaging. Ordinary residents interviewed in local and national Spanish media expressed exhaustion, fear, and anger — particularly over the strain on housing, public services, and the visible demographic character of the arrivals. Some business owners reported organizing to protect commercial properties.

The contrast with the national government’s tone is noticeable. While local officials used words such as “collapse” and “emergency,” Madrid emphasized resource mobilization, cooperation with Morocco, and the restoration of normality. That gap between the language of the enclave under pressure and the language of the capital is itself part of the story.

Scale, Demographics & What the Pattern Actually Shows

There is serious dispute over the numbers. According to Spanish govnerment officials, over roughly ten days, ending with a sharp peak on Thursday, between 1,500 and more than 3,000 people crossed into Ceuta. Yet, video evidence from yesterday documents at least 30,000 crossing into Ceuta, and New York Post is reporting 49,000+ within a 24 hour period. There has been no European Union declaration to censor NYP reporting on the topic yet, but, such a move would not be unprecedented. The heaviest invasion occurred in a single day and that fact is not disputed. The great majority were young adult males, largely Moroccan. Ceuta is officially a city of about 85,000. That figure was tabulated prior to the invasion. That ratio is not a minor administrative inconvenience. It is a sudden, visible alteration of the demographic and security environment of a small sovereign territory.

Reception centers built for a few hundred were overwhelmed within hours. Hundreds slept outside. Facilities for minors ran at extreme multiples of capacity. Local police and Civil Guard units described the border as having “totally collapsed.” Business owners reported fear for property and public order. These are the on-the-ground facts reported by the people living through it.

[video: Eduardo Menoni, Twitter-X - Clear video of the situation on the ground (including night movement and local reaction)] [cite: Civil Guard and Ceuta leadership statements on capacity collapse]. Link .

The demographic profile is the central fact, not a side detail. When an inflow is heavily skewed toward military-age males from a Muslim-majority society, the consequences are not evenly distributed. European data from the past decade is consistent on this point. Rapid, large-scale entries of young men from North Africa and the broader Middle East have been followed, in multiple countries, by measurable increases in certain categories of violent crime, sexual assault, and the emergence of parallel social norms that reject core features of the host society — particularly regarding the status of women, free speech, and the legitimacy of secular law. Germany after 2015, Sweden’s vulnerable-area designations, French banlieue patterns, and the UK’s grooming-gang scandals are not right-wing folklore. They are matters of official statistics, court records, and government inquiries.

[video: Twitter/X, Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage), Responds to Ceuta Spain Invasion - 31 July 2026]. Link .

Spain is not exempt from the same dynamics. The 2021 Ceuta episode already produced lasting local anger and a clear political memory. The current events arrive in a more charged policy environment: a highly visible national amnesty that drew over 1.2 million applications and a court ruling that limited rapid returns. The incentive structure is clearer, and the cameras are better.

The civilizational memory in Spain is not trivial. The Muslim conquest of Iberia began in 711. It was a military invasion, not a migrant wave, and the comparison has limits. The long-term result, however, is part of the country’s formative history: centuries of Islamic rule followed by the prolonged Christian recovery known as the Reconquista. That history still shapes political instinct on the Spanish right and among a significant portion of the general public. When large numbers of young Muslim men arrive suddenly, remain demographically male-dominated, and face little immediate pressure to adopt the host society’s norms, many Spaniards experience it as a civilizational echo. Dismissing that reaction as mere prejudice is an analytical failure. It is also a political one.

The security dimension is straightforward. Spain is a NATO member. Ceuta is sovereign Spanish territory. A member state that cannot maintain physical control of its entry points — even secondary ones — has a problem that extends beyond humanitarian management. Military-age male inflows on this scale do not constitute a conventional army. They do test the state’s monopoly on force, its ability to protect its own population, and its willingness to treat territorial integrity as non-negotiable. When those capacities appear to erode, alliance credibility is affected. Partners notice.

The concern is therefore not speculative. It is empirical. Western European countries that absorbed rapid, male-skewed migration from culturally distant Muslim-majority societies have recorded clear costs in public safety, social trust, and political stability. Spain is now generating additional data in real time. The only open question is whether its government will treat the data as a reason to change the incentive structure or as a reason to manage the symptoms while leaving the incentives intact. Benign neglect has already been tried elsewhere in Europe. The results are visible. There is no evidence that Spain will be the exception.

Scale, strain, and the people living it

Between 48,500 and more than 49,500 people crossed into Ceuta over roughly ten days. The heaviest movement hit on Thursday. Most were young adult males, largely Moroccan. Ceuta has about 85,000 residents.

Reception centers designed for a few hundred filled and then overflowed into the streets. Hundreds slept outside. Facilities for minors ran at extreme multiples of capacity. Civil Guard officers on the ground said the border had “totally collapsed” and that they were “overwhelmed.” One association representing officers called the situation “third-world.”

The human reaction was immediate and local. Shop owners began pulling down shutters. A café owner in the center of the city said simply, “We are afraid.” Enrique Serrano, who runs a women’s clothing store, told reporters he was not opening that afternoon: “The first thing I have to do is protect my business and my family.” Supermarkets and larger commercial centers also closed temporarily. Residents described streets that no longer felt familiar and questioned whether the city’s upcoming patron-saint festivals could even be held safely. Some went further and took to the streets in protest.

[image: Local Ceuta business owners and resident statements reported 30 July 2026; Gaceta, Reuters, Ceuta Actualidad]. Link .

This is the view from the ground.

The competing view comes from the policy side that helped produce the conditions. The Sánchez government spent the first half of 2026 defending and implementing a large-scale regularization that ultimately drew more than 1.2 million applications. It was sold as both humanitarian necessity and economic strength. The platform that had pushed hardest for that regularization, Regularización Ya, has documented links to organizations that have received funding from George Soros’s Open Society network. Spanish public money has also flowed in large amounts to migrant-reception NGOs, some with long-standing ties to the Socialist orbit. Alex Soros publicly praised Sánchez’s leadership on these issues.

[image: Twitter/X: Spanish amnesty application totals; reporting on Regularización Ya funding links; Alex Soros public statements supporting Sánchez, 31 July, 2026]. Link .

One side closes its shop and says it is afraid. The other side writes the policy, funds the advocacy, and calls the result progress. That is the contrast that matters.

The European Record

In 732 Charles Martel met an Umayyad army under Abd al-Rahman al-Ghafiqi at Tours and stopped it. He did not negotiate. He treated the advance as a threat to Frankish territory and destroyed it. That was the pattern for centuries: expansion when the opportunity existed, resistance when the receiving side still possessed the will and the force.

The delivery system is different now. The results are not.

Germany’s crime statistics after 2015, Sweden’s official vulnerable-area lists, the French banlieues, and the British grooming-gang inquiries all recorded the same core facts: rapid inflows of young males from Muslim-majority countries produced measurable rises in certain violent crimes and sexual assaults, parallel social norms that rejected host-society rules on women and secular law, and years of institutional hesitation to name the pattern clearly. These are police numbers, court records, and government reports.

Elon Musk stated the endpoint without decoration. “Civil war in Britain is inevitable. Just a question of when.” In the Economist interview he added the mechanism: when a large and rapidly growing population holds beliefs antithetical to Western ones, a reckoning follows. They attempt to implement their views; those who refuse resist. That is civil war.

[video: Musk, E. (2026, July). Interview by Zanny Minton Beddoes. Elon Musk on Europe, the far right and civil war in Britain. The Economist]. Link .

Spain is earlier in the sequence but traveling the same road. The Sánchez government ran a regularization that drew more than 1.2 million applications, accepted a court ruling that limited rapid returns, and continues to speak of economic necessity while officers in Ceuta describe total collapse and shop owners close their doors out of fear. The United Kingdom spent years soft-pedaling grooming-gang data and parallel enforcement standards; that record is now public. Spain’s version is still more policy design and narrative control than the same depth of cover-up. The functional outcome is identical: military-age male inflows continue, local capacity breaks, and the capital prioritizes the preferred story over the visible facts.

In The Eagle and the Dragon we mapped how this environment — fractured cohesion, permanent argument over who belongs, and loss of confidence that the state will defend its own territory — is the precise condition the CCP’s Military-Civil Fusion strategies exploit. A society that cannot control its entry points becomes easier to pressure and divide. The historical Islamic conquests used armies and slave markets. There were no exceptions to this pattern, once the conquest period reached it’s natural conclusion. The modern version uses amnesty signals, constrained returns, and official language that treats border failure as a management issue rather than an existential one. The operational result is the same: facts on the ground change faster than institutions respond, and inconvenient facts to the preferred narrative are censored faster than you can say “Hunter’s Laptop”.

Festering incentive structures such as this, left in place causes the problem to spread. Small breaches become flowing precedents. Precedents become normal. Normal becomes demographic and political reality that is far harder to reverse. In fact, at scale, aside from President Trump’s effective closure of the Southern U.S. border, and the martial exploits of Martel, stopping invasions such as this, at scale, is simply not observed in the human record. Europe has already run the experiment. Spain is running a compressed version in real time. The only remaining decision is whether the government treats the data as a reason to change course or as a reason to keep managing the symptoms.

Juxtapositions with Global Implications

The official language and the ground reality no longer describe the same country.

In Madrid the government speaks of responsibility, cooperation, and economic necessity. In Ceuta, on the same day, shop owners pulled down shutters, parents kept children inside, and officers said the border had collapsed.

That gap is the story. It is not unique to Spain. What is unique is that it is happening in Western societies only. Eastern and authoritarian communist countries seem somehow inoculated from this pandemic of border apathy.

Across Western Europe, the same pattern has repeated for more than a decade - and at orchestrated scale. Large, male-skewed flotillas from culturally alien societies have been followed by measurable rises in sexual assault and certain categories of violent crime. So much so, that government reported statistics have solidly planted their thumbs on the measurement scales, often classifying violent felonies, rapes and murders into ‘unknown’ classes, and characterized subordinate crimes to tamp down on general public discontent. French authorities continue to record elevated numbers of arson attacks and attempted arsons against Christian churches measured in the thousands, which are somewhat more difficult to clerically obscure and with a frequency that has no recent peacetime parallel. The Germans did less damage at scale.

In multiple countries, institutions have responded first by managing the language around the data rather than the data itself. Public complaints are met with hesitation, selective enforcement, or pressure to remain quiet. The result is a growing share of the population that trusts its own eyes more than official statements.

Europe has also turned its regulatory power against the primary channels that still distribute unfiltered evidence.

[graphic: Major EU fines on U.S. platforms under DSA/DMA — X €120 million, Google €890 million, cumulative enforcement concentrated on American companies]. Link .

These censorship penalties are falsely presented as competition and transparency measures. Their practical effect is to raise the cost of hosting and amplifying the very videos, local testimony, and statistical records that contradict the preferred narrative. The truth becomes vilified, the wrongdoer becomes the public saint, the victims become collateral damage to a ‘progress’ they neither asked for, nor can tolerate. And the impact of these censorship fines at scale are not without victims of their own. American shareholders and retirement accounts absorb the financial hit. The information environment is narrowed at the moment the underlying pressures are becoming hardest to hide.

The economic cost is already material. Sustained high levels of low-skilled migration impose direct burdens on housing, emergency services, policing, and welfare systems measured in the tens of billions annually across the continent. Those costs shrink fiscal space, poison internal European cooperation, and leave the West less able to act as a coherent strategic bloc.

While European governments manage domestic division and American platforms pay regulatory tribute, China continues its advance. Recent reporting indicates Iran is positioned to receive up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defense systems in a deal valued at $60–70 million. Beijing denies the report publicly, but, the reality is less easy to deny - it is precisely following China’s MCF - down to the letter. The trajectory is thus consistent: the long “peaceful rise” framing has given way to concrete military support for actors opposed to U.S. and Western interests.

Ceuta is therefore not a Spanish anomaly. It is a clear, compressed demonstration of a wider process already visible from the French church arsons to the British grooming-gang inquiries to the regulatory bureaus in Brussels. Policy signals and judicial constraints produce influxes of military-age men who arm up once arrived. Local capacity breaks. Official language diverges from lived experience. Crime and trust metrics deteriorate. Institutions reach for narrative control and external pressure rather than restored enforcement. The strategic beneficiary is the power that faces a distracted, divided, and fiscally strained West.

In The Eagle and the Dragon we mapped how demographic pressure and institutional self-doubt create the precise conditions that advanced authoritarian strategies exploit. The mechanism is no longer theoretical. It is observable in real time — from an enclave of 85,000 people on the North African coast to the balance sheets of American companies and the arms pipelines feeding Iran.

The cost of leaving the incentive structure intact is being paid now. It is measured in shuttered shops, burned churches, eroded social trust, regulatory penalties extracted from American firms, and a shifting global correlation of forces. Spain is simply the latest place where the cameras are still rolling while the policy signals remain unchanged.

Conclusion

Where this goes depends on whether the incentive structure is reversed or left in place.

Ceuta has just demonstrated, in compressed form and under continuous video, what happens when a government advertises amnesty, accepts a judicial ruling that disables the fastest enforcement tool at the water’s edge, and then speaks the language of management while the perimeter fails. The immediate numbers sit in the low thousands — serious relative to a city of 85,000, but not yet a national demographic event. The wider southern border and the regularization process have already moved far larger numbers of predominantly young males into Spain. The acute crisis in Ceuta is the visible tip of a longer accumulation.

A second conquest of Spain is not inevitable. It becomes more probable only if the same signals continue. Historical conquest required armies and sustained campaigning. The modern version requires only persistent policy failure, judicial constraints on rapid returns, and official language that treats border collapse as a public-relations problem. The operational result — loss of control at entry points, overload of local capacity, and growing divergence between capital rhetoric and lived experience — is already visible. Whether that process accelerates into something closer to demographic and political displacement depends on decisions still available to the Spanish government and to Spanish voters.

French churches have already recorded a sustained rise in arson and attempted arson. Spanish churches and cathedrals are not immune to the same pressures if the underlying conditions are allowed to mature. Public denial and institutional hesitation have been the standard first response elsewhere in Europe. There is no evidence that Spain will prove uniquely resistant once the numbers and the cultural distance reach critical mass in specific cities and neighborhoods.

H/t @Trueheart/Telegram & @MTodayNews/Twitter/X, 31 July, 2026

Censorship and regulatory pressure can slow the distribution of evidence. They cannot erase the evidence itself. Shop owners in Ceuta already know what they saw. Officers who described total collapse already know what they faced. The videos exist. The fiscal costs are accumulating. The strategic distraction of a divided West is already being priced by adversaries. China continues to advance concrete military relationships even as European governments manage internal cohesion crises and extract regulatory penalties from American platforms.

Judicial fiat of the kind issued in late June did not open the border by statute. It removed the most immediate enforcement option at the precise point of vulnerability. That is the same method observed in other Western jurisdictions: lawfare that hollows out executive capacity while the demographic facts on the ground are altered. In The Eagle and the Dragon we identified this pattern as one of the practical tools that align with Military-Civil Fusion logic — legal and institutional mechanisms that weaken a society’s ability to defend its own territory. Spain is now running a live test of that method.

Americans should watch with particular care. The same toolkit — judicial and administrative constraints on enforcement, paired with large-scale regularization signals — is precisely what the DSA-aligned wing of the Democratic Party has openly embraced. In a July 2026 Fox News interview, DSA co-chair Megan Romer affirmed the organization’s long-term goals of abolishing ICE, abolishing national borders, granting amnesty, and replacing core constitutional structures including the Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court as currently constituted.

[video: Fox News interview — EXPOSED: Democratic socialist leaders GRILLED on radical new agenda, 28 July 2026]. Link .

This is not a hidden agenda. It is stated policy and executed with lockstep precision. The Ceuta sequence shows what that policy produces when it is allowed to operate without effective resistance. The question for the United States is whether a future administration will be permitted to reinstall the same incentive structure with the explicit aim of permanent demographic and institutional transformation.

The lights do not have to go out. The churches do not have to burn. The second conquest does not have to occur — in Spain or anywhere else. All of those outcomes require the continued refusal to treat the incentive structure as the primary problem. Spain still possesses the sovereign authority to change the signals — to restore rapid returns, to end the pull factors, and to treat territorial integrity as non-negotiable. Whether it uses that authority will determine whether Ceuta remains a warning or becomes a precedent. The cameras are still rolling.

The choice is still open this fall in the 2026 Midterm Elections. We can choose to destroy this country, or to save it. We cannot have both.

References

AIReF. (2026, June). Estimación del impacto de la regularización extraordinaria sobre las cotizaciones a la Seguridad Social [Impact estimate of the extraordinary regularization on Social Security contributions]. Autoridad Independiente de Responsabilidad Fiscal. https://www.elmundo.es/economia/macroeconomia/2026/06/08/6a22e254e9cf4a096a8b459a.html

Davis, R. C. (2003). Christian slaves, Muslim masters: White slavery in the Mediterranean, the Barbary Coast, and Italy, 1500–1800. Palgrave Macmillan.

European Commission. (2025, December 5). Commission fines X €120 million under the Digital Services Act. https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/policies/list-designated-vlops-and-vloses

European Commission. (2026, July 23). Commission fines Google €890 million for breaches of the Digital Markets Act. https://www.theverge.com/tech/943866/google-alphabet-eu-dma-fine-search-services-play-store-steering

Fox News. (2026, July 30). White House blasts Spanish government as thousands of migrants surge from Morocco. https://www.foxnews.com/world/white-house-blasts-spanish-government-thousands-migrants-surge-from-morocco-emergency-request-denied

La Vanguardia. (2026, July 30/31). Una sentencia del Supremo provoca un alud de migrantes en Ceuta y obliga a activar al Ejército. https://www.lavanguardia.com/politica/20260731/11604743/sentencia-supremo-provoca-alud-migrantes-ceuta-obliga-activar-ejercito.html

Ministerio del Interior (Spain). (2026). Informe quincenal: Inmigración irregular 2026 (datos acumulados 1 enero – 30 junio / 15 julio).

https://www.interior.gob.es

Musk, E. (2025, October 29). Civil war in Britain is inevitable. Just a question of when [Post]. X. https://x.com/elonmusk

Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe (OIDAC). (2026). Reports on anti-Christian incidents in Europe, including arson attacks on churches in France.

https://www.intoleranceagainstchristians.eu

Reuters. (2026, July 29). Exclusive: Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say. https://www.reuters.com/world/china/iran-get-chinese-shoulder-launched-missile-systems-weeks-sources-say-2026-07-29/

RTVE. (2026, June 30). Sánchez defiende la regularización de migrantes: “España perdería un 19% de su PIB en 2050”. https://www.rtve.es/noticias/20260630/pedro-sanchez-directo-jornada-migracion-regulacion-extranjeros-balance-cronica/17136975.shtml

Spanish Supreme Court (Tribunal Supremo). (2026, June 29). Sentencia 814/2026 (Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo, Sección 5ª). ECLI:ES:TS:2026:2965. (Ruling that “hot returns” / rechazo en frontera do not apply to migrants intercepted while swimming into Ceuta or Melilla). Summary and reporting: https://www.lavanguardia.com/politica/20260731/11604743/sentencia-supremo-provoca-alud-migrantes-ceuta-obliga-activar-ejercito.html

The Economist. (2026, July). Elon Musk on Europe, the far right and civil war in Britain [Interview].

Additional supporting contemporary reporting on Ceuta (30 July 2026 surge, local statements, shop closures, Civil Guard descriptions of collapse):