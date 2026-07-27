“The date that should stop the scroll is not November 2020.

It is January 2019.”

Chicom Kompromat

That is when a President’s Daily Brief, later declassified, recorded that lower-level Chinese officials were already recommending the collection and use of “black materials” — derogatory compromise information — against perceived anti-China U.S. officials. The same assessment judged as credible a Chinese threat to release the material through social media in order to force a more restrained American approach to China.

[images 1 & 2: Herridge-released PDB page — January 2019 “black materials” language and credible blackmail assessment]

A companion document in the same release states that by mid-2020 the PRC was aware of the collection of U.S. consumer, military, and voter registration databases, together with the ability to run identity verification checks on U.S. persons.

These are the words of the primary records Catherine Herridge published with images and that John Solomon, as an unpaid special government employee on the White House transparency task force, helped surface.

[video 2: Catherine Herridge on “Katie Pavlich Tonight” – Shadow Government claims (NewsNation, July 2026) – 0:45–8:30]

Most coverage still folds this material into the 2020 election frame and the “220 million voter records” number. That framing is incomplete. The documents themselves give heavier weight to two facts:

The black-materials recommendation was already active by January 2019 — before the campaign reached peak intensity and while major media attention remained locked on the Russia narrative.

The records explicitly name military voter registration databases, not only civilian ones. Military-linked data carries different national-security weight.

Declassification

In late 2020, internal U.S. communications show finished intelligence products were adjusted. A November 20, 2020 email from a Strategic Intelligence Analyst states: “We have deliberately massaged our one pending PDB to avoid any direct links to the election.” A contemporaneous note from an FBI counterintelligence official describes “running a shadow government across the FBI.”

[video 2: John Solomon on Sean Hannity — “China Accessed 220 MILLION Voter Files — and the Media Refused to Report It” (July 23, 2026). Link .

The declassified records include the Intelligence Community’s formal terminology. These definitions prove President Trump was right when he claimed “Election Interference” - which would, had the Intelligence Community provided the President with this evidence, prove Chinese “Election Interference”. “Election interference” is defined as a subset of election influence that targets the technical aspects of an election, including voter registration, casting and counting of ballots, and reporting of results. China’s documented collection of large U.S. voter registration databases — including the explicit interest in military voter files — therefore falls inside the IC’s own definition of election interference, independent of whether any votes were altered.

Trump Administration Declassification Project. “China’s Acquisition and Exploitation of American Voter Data”, 16 July, 2026. Link .

Solomon further noted that the July 16 presidential address was reviewed and cleared by the CIA, NSA, ODNI, and FBI before delivery. These process and definitional points reinforce the significance of the primary records without expanding what those records themselves prove. John Solomon reported,

“The Intelligence Community’s own definition of election interference includes the targeting of voter registration data. China’s collection activity already meets that standard.”

The same Intelligence Community definition that treats targeting of voter registration data as election interference was applied with far greater public urgency to Russian activity than to the large-scale Chinese voter-data collection now documented in the declassified records. This asymmetry in institutional attention does not alter what the primary documents prove, but it does underscore why the early timeline, the military database targeting, and the massaging of the President’s Daily Brief matter.

[video 3: President Trump Address to the Nation, July 16, 2026 (White House official upload) – 8:20–14:50]

President Trump’s July 16 speech released declassified intelligence showing large-scale Chinese collection of U.S. voter registration data (including military files) and internal efforts to limit what the President was told about it. On those core points the speech is correct and grounded in the primary documents. Some sharper claims — the precise “220 million illicitly acquired” framing and a specific Chinese plot to manufacture illegal ballots — rest on additional material that is less fully verified in the publicly highlighted pages. President Trump said,

“The declassified records confirm large-scale Chinese collection of U.S. voter data, including military registration files, and internal communications that a President’s Daily Brief was deliberately massaged to limit presidential visibility. Those elements of the July 16 speech rest on primary evidence. Sharper operational claims, such as a specific ballot-manufacturing plot, rely on additional pages whose exact content and weight remain less fully established in the public record.”

What the documents prove is specific:

“Election interference” is defined as a subset of election influence that targets the technical aspects of an election, including voter registration, casting and counting of ballots, and reporting of results. This definition was classified by those with something to hide. Why hide this? Trump declassified this definition.

A Chinese recommendation, already in place by early 2019, to collect compromise material on anti-China U.S. officials, with a credible social-media blackmail pathway.

Explicit Chinese interest in U.S. military and voter registration databases for identity verification.

Documented massaging of a President’s Daily Brief and related language describing extraordinary internal control over information flow.

What the documents do not prove is equally important. They do not show that the black materials were successfully used against any named individual. They do not show operational exploitation of the military databases. They do not show vote alteration. They do not establish a direct causal link to any specific American political family or later policy decisions.

Parallel Chinese influence activity continued in later years — large FARA and lobbying expenditures, local-government infiltration cases, extensive U.S. government-funded research collaboration with Chinese defense-linked institutions, and a foreign-policy posture toward Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba that critics have called restraint. These are real stories. They are parallel. They do not yet demonstrate causation with the 2019–2020 records examined here. We note them to avoid the charge of selective silence. We do not claim they prove the same program.

The contribution of this piece is deliberately narrow. Herridge forced the primary documents into public view. Solomon amplified them and helped move them through the declassification pipeline. What has been under-weighted is the early timeline and the explicit military targeting. Those two elements, read directly from the text, shift the picture from a late-cycle election story to evidence of pre-existing Chinese capability-building — and an American decision to manage how much of that picture reached the President.

That is what the documents say. They impeached Trump - twice - on trumped-up charges of colluding with Russia to steal and influence elections. But those who did so had no evidence of that. These impeachments occurred at the same time China was collecting blackmail material against Democrats and RINO Republicans - even against those persecuting the ‘Trump Is A Russian Agent’ narrative.

Key Takeaways

The critical date is January 2019, not 2020. Declassified records show that Chinese officials were already recommending the collection of “black materials” (derogatory compromise information) against perceived anti-China U.S. officials by early 2019 — well before the presidential campaign intensified. Military databases were explicitly targeted. The same records name U.S. military voter registration databases alongside civilian ones, giving the collection effort a distinct national-security dimension beyond general election data. A credible blackmail pathway was assessed. The President’s Daily Brief judged as credible a Chinese threat to release compromise material through social media in order to pressure American officials into a more restrained China policy. This means Intel Agencies knew - and when they knew it (see our last substack, THE NIXON WATERGATE TEST on this topic). U.S. intelligence products were deliberately limited. Internal communications from late 2020 document that a pending PDB was “deliberately massaged” to avoid direct links to the election, and an FBI counterintelligence official described “running a shadow government.” The resulting massaged data was spread between 13 unrelated documents and withheld from President Trump until it was too late for him to do anything about it. The contribution is narrow and evidence-bound. The piece does not explicitly claim successful blackmail operations, vote alteration, or direct links to specific political families. It isolates two under-weighted facts already present in the primary documents released by Catherine Herridge and amplified through the declassification process John Solomon helped advance. It also proves the timing of when the US Intel Community first knew it was China, not Russia, organizing an influence operation at scale within the United States. None of these facts made it into either the first or second Trump Impeachment Trials - and attorneys for Trump’s defense team were never notified. Parallel Chinese influence activity is noted but not causally linked. Later influence efforts, research collaboration, and foreign-policy patterns are acknowledged as real but parallel — they do not prove the same 2019–2020 program or mechanism.

Bottom line:

The documents show pre-existing Chinese capability-building aimed at American decision-makers, combined with an American institutional decision to manage how much of that picture reached the President. That is what the records actually say. Russia is not mentioned in these records at all.

References

Herridge, C. [@C__Herridge]. (2026, July 17). DISCONNECTING THE DOTS: China’s ‘multi-domain’ influence operation was suppressed by striking references to the 2020 election and “massaging” intelligence reports for the President [Post]. X.

Herridge, C. [@C__Herridge]. (2026, July 24). CHINA RECORDS: Targeting Anti-China US Officials With “Black Materials,” Targeting Military Voter Registration Databases [Post with images of declassified documents]. X.

Herridge, C. (2026, July 19). Prosecuting the ‘shadow government’. Catherine Herridge Reports.

https://catherineherridgereports.com/p/prosecuting-the-shadow-government

NewsNation. (2026, July 24). Catherine Herridge on the ‘Shadow Government’ claims | Katie Pavlich Tonight [Video]. YouTube.

NewsNation. (2026, July 16–24). Catherine Herridge joins Katie Pavlich Tonight [Multiple video segments discussing declassified China intelligence records and the massaged PDB]. YouTube / NewsNation.

Solomon, J. (2026, July 20). U.S. intel views targeting of voter data as election interference just like Trump said, memos show. Just the News. https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/us-intel-views-targeting-voter-data-election-interference-trump-claimed-memos

Solomon, J. (2026, July). John Solomon Reports [Podcast episodes on China voter files, declassification, and the White House transparency task force]. Just the News.

The White House. (2026, July 16). President Trump delivers an address to the nation [Video]. YouTube.

U.S. government. (2020, June 25). President’s Daily Brief: Beijing escalating efforts to shape US policies on China [Declassified document]. Released via White House transparency process, July 2026. (As published in photographic form by Herridge, July 24, 2026).

U.S. government. (ca. 2020). Sensitive government agency record regarding PRC awareness of U.S. consumer, military, and voter registration databases [Declassified document]. Declassified by Counsel to the President, July 10, 2026. (As published in photographic form by Herridge, July 24, 2026).