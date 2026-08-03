What Is This Article About?

Why You Should Read It Now?

Most coverage treats each of these events as a disconnected local scandal or a partisan talking point. This analysis treats them as operational terrain. Readers who absorb the full piece will leave with a coherent map of how resource extraction, covert physical presence, digital attack infrastructure, political alignment, elite prestige access, and compromised election data can function together inside an open society—without needing a conspiracy theory to hold the map together. They will also understand why the elevation of a former Southern District of New York prosecutor to Director of National Intelligence, at the moment the voter-file compromise was forced into the open, is institutionally consequential. The piece replaces scattered outrage with a usable strategic frame.

Trumpeting The Truth – July 16, 2026 Presidential Address

On the evening of July 16, 2026, President Trump stood in the East Room and released intelligence the public had never been shown.

He stated that the People’s Republic of China had carried out “the largest compromise of election data in history,” acquiring approximately 220 million U.S. voter files—names, addresses, phone numbers, party preferences, and the data required to register voters or manufacture identities. The compromise, he said, began in the 2020 cycle and ultimately touched records across 18 states.

[video: President Trump Address to the Nation, July 16, 2026]. Link.

“This data loss presents an unprecedented election security nightmare,” he told the country. “Tens of millions of voters’ data in 18 states have been bought, stolen, or hacked by China. Yet those responsible for sounding the alarm instead kept the information secret and hidden.”

President Trump went further. CIA reporting from mid-2018, he said, showed the Chinese Communist Party’s policy was “to leverage all domestic and foreign elements that were opposed to the US president in an effort to reduce the US president’s votes and make him resign or prevent his re-election.” He cited an intelligence analyst’s email acknowledging that officials had “deliberately massaged” a Presidential Daily Brief “to avoid any direct links to the election,” and referenced an FBI official describing the operation of a “shadow government” to keep the information from circulating. He released DHS findings identifying roughly 278,000 non-citizens on voter rolls and pointed to a 2020 Michigan voter-registration fraud investigation that the FBI had taken seriously and the Justice Department had slow-walked.

[document: November 20, 2020 intelligence analyst email on PDB massaging — as published by Catherine Herridge/Twitter/X, 17 July 2026]. Link .

[reporting: John Solomon - on Bannon’s War Room - Election Interference Now Proved - Legal Definition Now Met - 30 July 2026]. Link .

The documents released that night did not remain abstract. Catherine Herridge published the November 20, 2020 email in which a strategic intelligence analyst wrote that the PDB had been deliberately massaged to avoid election links. John Solomon’s reporting established that U.S. intelligence agencies themselves treat the targeting and acquisition of voter registration files as a form of election interference—the same standard applied when Chinese actors obtained British voter data or when smaller breaches by Russia and Iran were publicly flagged. A subsequent White House statement from the intelligence chiefs confirmed that China’s acquisition of the American files, which included non-public information that could not simply be purchased commercially, met the intelligence community’s own definition of election interference.

Voter rolls are the master key to the franchise. When a strategic competitor holds 220 million of them, every subsequent registration drive, every mail ballot, and every narrow contest inherits a new layer of risk. Taxpayers already paid for the systems that were left exposed and for the intelligence apparatus that chose, for years, not to tell them the scale of the exposure.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders framed the address as an attempt to undermine confidence ahead of the midterms. That framing collides with the primary record: the volume of data taken, the internal emails acknowledging suppression, the intelligence community’s own definition of election interference, and the years in which the public was told the opposite of what the documents now show.

The speech did not claim a completed alteration of 2020 vote totals. It claimed something more structural: that the most sensitive data about the American electorate was acquired by a competitor, that U.S. officials worked to keep the scale of that acquisition from the President and the public, and that the vulnerability remains. That claim is no longer speculative. It is the declassified record.

Secretary of State Pompeo Warned Governors & Mayors

In February 2020, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stood before the National Governors Association and delivered a warning most of the country treated as background noise.

“Competition with China is happening,” he said. “It’s happening in your state.” A Chinese government-backed think tank, he told them, had already assessed every American governor and labeled each one “friendly, hardline, or ambiguous.”

[video: Secretary Pompeo remarks at the National Governors Association Winter Meeting, February 8, 2020]

“I’ll let you decide where you think you belong,” Pompeo said. “Someone in China already has.” He added that the Chinese government had been “methodical in the way it’s analyzed our system… it’s assessed our vulnerabilities and it’s decided to exploit our freedoms, to gain an advantage over us at the federal level, the state level and the local level.”

Six years later the local level is no longer theoretical.

In Flushing, Queens—the densest concentration of social adult daycare centers in the United States, with 64 facilities inside a single square mile—taxpayers have been billed at industrial scale. Public CMS and HHS data and local reporting place more than $2.1 billion in recent adult-daycare reimbursements inside that corridor alone. Nick Shirley’s July 2026 investigation documented individual centers posting annual billings of $5.2 million, $12.9 million, and higher. At one location, public records listed 7,899 members while staff, confronted on camera, denied the number. Seniors acknowledged cash kickbacks for enrollment and for bringing friends.

[video: Nick Shirley Flushing / adult-daycare investigation footage, Dr. Oz & Nick Shirley Expose Social Adult Daycare Centers in NYC. 10 July, 2026]. Link .

[video: James O’Keefe undercover work — EBT / voter-signature, FRAUD IS THE NEW DOPE PART 1: NYC Clerks Caught Undercover Processing EBT Cards For Drug & Alcohol]. Link .

James O’Keefe’s undercover work in the same city captured clerks processing EBT cards for kratom and alcohol, and earlier Skid Row footage recorded cash and marijuana exchanged for signatures on voter-registration forms—activity that produced a federal guilty plea. Both men testified under oath on July 16, 2026.

The same city that clears the world’s capital markets has also hosted an undeclared overseas police station of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security. In May 2026 a federal jury convicted Lu Jianwang of acting as an illegal agent of the PRC for operating the Fuzhou Police Overseas Service Station at 107 East Broadway in Manhattan’s Chinatown. A banner recovered by the FBI announced the station’s presence in plain sight.

[document / image: Recovered “Fuzhou Police Overseas Service Station, New York, USA” banner] [DOJ press release: Eastern District of New York, May 13, 2026 — Lu Jianwang conviction] https://www.justice.gov/usao-edny/pr/bronx-man-convicted-operating-police-station-chinese-government-new-york-city-and

Parallel to these ground-level facts runs a longer influence method. Foreign Agents Registration Act filings show the China-United States Exchange Foundation retained U.S. firms with the explicit goal of generating “favorable coverage” of China among American journalists. An internal Committee of 100 2012 journalist-delegation trip report—later removed from the organization’s site but preserved on the Wayback Machine—records senior American editors meeting Chinese officials and United Front-adjacent figures, with subsequent positive coverage noted.

Recall also that Pompeo warned the governors that the competition was already inside their states. The cameras, the payment data, the conviction, the FARA filings, and the internal trip report show what that competition looks like when it reaches the commercial capital of the United States. The system paid first and verified later, if it verified at all.

The political leadership of the same city has spoken in a different register. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist whose organization has been documented discussing cultivation of ties with Chinese Communist Party officials and the need to avoid topics Beijing finds sensitive, has described “seizing the means of production” as an end goal of the politics he advances. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, responding to the President’s July 16 address, did not engage the substance of the 220 million voter files or the suppression of related intelligence. He framed the speech instead as an effort to “undermine the 2026 election before a single vote has been cast” and vowed that Democrats would “fight like hell to make sure Trump can’t silence voters.”

Against that chorus stands the President’s own declaration the same night:

“No country can be great without fair and honest elections… Every American deserves to know that when they cast their vote, that vote will be counted accurately in a system… where cheating and interference are not just difficult, but virtually impossible… These disclosures reveal an election system so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it. It is not defensible.”

[video: Trump July 16, 2026 Address — election-security close]. Link .

One side treats the documented compromise of the electorate’s data and the institutional decision to conceal it as a threat to be minimized. The other treats it as a civil emergency. The cameras in Flushing, the conviction on East Broadway, the FARA filings, and the declassified record remain. The disagreement is more consequential than a dispute about the facts. It is about whether those facts are allowed to matter. And what happens to those who inconveniently notice those facts.

SIM Farm Serving Three Warfares Doctrine

In September 2025 the U.S. Secret Service dismantled a network of SIM farms concentrated in the New York Tri-state area, all within roughly 35 miles of United Nations headquarters. Also within 30 miles of the global center of Capitalism itself: Wall Street. Agents seized more than 300 SIM servers controlling over 100,000 active SIM cards, with hundreds of thousands more later recovered in related New Jersey sites. Officials stated the system could generate approximately 30 million text messages per minute—enough, they said, to text the entire United States in about twelve minutes—and had the potential to overwhelm cell towers and disable cellular service across New York City, including emergency communications.

[video: CBS — Secret Service disrupts telecom threat ahead of U.N. meeting, September 25, 2025]. Link .

The investigation began with swatting and telephonic threats directed at senior U.S. government officials. Leading conservative government officials, judges and administration officials were targeted. It led to multiple sites, some in abandoned or low-profile buildings, where the servers were found already powered and networked and connected by fiber. Early analysis indicated the infrastructure was being used for encrypted, anonymous communications involving organized crime, drug cartels, human-trafficking networks, and nation-state threat actors. Anonymous law-enforcement sources briefed on the probe specifically mentioned links to Chinese actors; formal Secret Service statements stopped at the broader “nation-state” language. No arrests and no indictment have been publicly announced. The operation was described as well organized and well funded, with hardware and SIM costs alone in the millions.

Thirty million messages a minute is a National Security threat. In a moment of tension or crisis it is a ready-made instrument for saturating the cellular layer on which a modern city runs—calls, alerts, emergency dispatch, financial apps, and the ordinary coordination of daily life. The same platform that can push a viral video can just as easily push coordinated false alarms, targeted harassment, or a sudden wall of noise that drowns out legitimate communication. Officials themselves framed the discovery as one node in a larger pattern and warned it would be unwise to assume New York was unique.

[document / reporting: Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool statements; contemporaneous WIRED, CBS, Register coverage]. Link .

The capability sat inside the same narrow geographic channel already marked by an undeclared Chinese Ministry of Public Security station, industrial-scale public-funds extraction, and suppressed intelligence on the compromise of American voter files. A remotely operable telecommunications platform able to black out New York’s cellular network remained in place until the Secret Service took it down—still without named defendants more than ten months later.

The public record does not yet prove a single command structure. It does prove that the commercial capital of the United States hosted a functioning attack platform aimed at the city’s cellular grid, discovered only after it had already been used in threats against senior officials, and met with institutional silence on the question of who built and controlled it. The capability, the location, and the absence of public accountability are no longer open to serious dispute.

Men on the Ground, Secret Stations & the Capital of Capital

Nick Shirley and James O’Keefe did not write position papers, nor did they guess about who was involved or what it meant. They walked the blocks and put the evidence on camera. They observed organized fraud operating at scale.

Shirley’s July 2026 investigation in Flushing documented adult-daycare centers billing taxpayers $5.2 million, $12.9 million, and higher while public records listed patient counts that staff, confronted on video, could not sustain. Seniors acknowledged cash kickbacks for enrollment and referrals. O’Keefe’s undercover work captured clerks processing EBT cards for kratom and alcohol, and earlier Skid Row footage recorded cash and marijuana exchanged for signatures on voter-registration forms—activity that produced a federal guilty plea.

Both men testified under oath before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on July 16, 2026, the same day the President addressed the nation. Shirley told the committee the fraud was so obvious the perpetrators “weren’t even trying to hide it.” O’Keefe stated the core problem plainly: “There is money in fraud, but there’s no money in exposing the fraud.”

[video: Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, July 16, 2026 — Shirley and O’Keefe]. Link .

That evidence sits inside the commercial capital of the world. New York still clears global capital and prices the world’s risk. Yet the same city has elevated a democratic socialist mayor whose political organization has been documented discussing cultivation of ties with Chinese Communist Party officials and softening positions Beijing finds inconvenient.

In May 2026 a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Lu Jianwang of acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China for operating an undeclared overseas police station of the Ministry of Public Security at 107 East Broadway in Manhattan’s Chinatown. A blue banner recovered by the FBI read “Fuzhou Police Overseas Service Station, New York, USA.” Messages with the Chinese handler were deleted after the search. This was not a community center that drifted. It was a node of a foreign internal-security service planted in the financial capital of the United States.

[image / document: Recovered Fuzhou Police Overseas Service Station banner] [DOJ: Eastern District of New York, May 13, 2026 — Lu Jianwang conviction]. Link .

New York’s environment in these years has also included the quiet, initially unacknowledged nighttime movement of unaccompanied minors through local airports and the still-unexplained appearance of coordinated groups entering and exiting the city’s sewer system after dark—two residual opacities that sit outside the present record yet remain part of the same unsettled terrain.

The ideological temperature has risen far beyond New York.

[video: Former Wisconsin Governor on the radical left / Mamdani-style socialism] . Link .

Even voices long associated with the cultural left have begun to register the shift. Bill Maher, after years of criticizing the right, has now described the Democratic Socialists of America and figures such as Mayor Mamdani in blunt terms: “straight up communism.” He has said his own vote is “in play” because he will not support those who treat the wrong side of the Cold War as the winner.

[video: Bill Maher on DSA / Mamdani and “straight up communism”]. Link .

The cameras, the conviction, the under-oath testimony, and the ideological record are not abstractions. They are what the competition Pompeo warned about looks like when it reaches the ground.

Feeding Off the Enemy: Extraction, Prestige, and the Committee of 100

In the classic formulation, the highest form of supply is to feed off one’s enemy. The adversary’s own granaries, treasuries, and administrative systems become the logistics train. Updated for an open society, the same logic appears inside public-benefits systems, elite networks, and the prestige organizations that confer legitimacy. Sun Tzu quantified this - every wagon load of provender or stolen wealth from an enemy is worth twenty such wagon loads of one’s own wealth.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, has publicly identified a Chinese-organized-crime presence inside the Flushing, Queens fraud patterns that have drained Medicaid and adult-daycare funds at industrial scale. Independent investigators later documented the same corridor on camera: centers billing tens of millions while patient counts collapsed under scrutiny, seniors acknowledging cash kickbacks for enrollment, and verification failures so obvious the operators were not even trying to hide them. The money is American public money. The density of the schemes sits inside the commercial capital of the United States. That is feeding off the enemy in real time—using the target’s own entitlement systems as the supply line.

[video: Dr. Oz / CMS statements on New York Medicaid and adult-daycare fraud patterns]

Above the street-level extraction sits the prestige layer that began this inquiry. The Committee of 100 was founded in 1989–1990 by I.M. Pei, Yo-Yo Ma, Henry S. Tang, Oscar Tang, Chien-Shiung Wu, and Shirley Young, with encouragement from Henry Kissinger, as a leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans dedicated to bridging the United States and China. Its own internal materials, including the 2012 Journalist Delegation trip report recovered from archives after the original file was removed from the organization’s site, show the cultivation logic in the organization’s own language: structured engagement with Chinese counterparts and the steady production of American intermediaries who can shape elite and media understanding.

[document: Committee of 100, Committee Bridges newsletter, December 2013]. Link .

The public record on certain board and senior members is more specific. Ronnie Chan has served on the governing board of the China-United States Exchange Foundation, a CCP-funded organization registered under FARA whose founder, Tung Chee-hwa, has held a vice-chair position on a formal CCP advisory body. Ben Meng (also referred to in reporting as Yu Meng) spent years as a senior officer at China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange, a role reporting linked to Thousand Talents recruitment; he told People’s Daily he took the post out of commitment to “the motherland.” Former Committee chairman Dominic Ng sat on the board of the Asia Society during the period when that institution helped expand Confucius Institutes—vehicles a senior Chinese official once described as part of China’s overseas propaganda apparatus. Oscar Tang, a founding member, remains on the board as treasurer. Gary Locke, former U.S. ambassador to China and commerce secretary, has served as board chair.

[reporting: Washington Free Beacon on C100 members / CUSEF / Meng / Ng]. Link .

These are documented institutional affiliations, not secret membership lists. They place CCP-linked or CCP-adjacent structures inside the same prestige organization that presents itself as the authoritative Chinese-American bridge to American elites.

The impact of these communist insurgency operations is measurable. The consequence of this impact is being felt in our elections. And on this political trajectory, the Empire State will soon become just another failed leftist enclave. History demonstrates societies cannot tax themselves to wealth, nor is any society that tries likely to do it better than other past failures. And the thing is, those following the dictates of the Three Warfare’s doctrines are counting on this failure to occur. And, the Chinese Communist Military/Civil Fusion [MCF, a.k.a. ‘fascism’] has even grander designs as expressed by the founding former Chinese intel luminary who crafted the Three Warefare’s doctrine, General Chi Haotian on 15 February, 2005. A backup copy of that explosive speech (which we are seeing play out now), may be found here.

The prestige layer is more than merely a roster of affiliations. Foreign Agents Registration Act filings for the China-United States Exchange Foundation state the operational goal in plain language: organize and staff “familiarization trips” for American journalists selected for their ability to produce “favorable coverage” and to place “positive messages” with national media, key influencers, and the public. Named reporters and editors from major outlets took those trips. An internal Committee of 100 2012 journalist-delegation report records the same cultivation method from the other side of the bridge—senior American media figures meeting Chinese officials and United Front-adjacent counterparts, with subsequent positive coverage noted. This is information warfare executed through access, hospitality, and selection. It matches the public-opinion leg of the Three Warfares doctrine with precision: shape the story before the argument is ever joined. The effect is measurable in the itineraries, the FARA language, the attendance lists, and the coverage patterns that followed. It does not require speculation about any individual reporter’s private motives. It requires only that the documented method and its intended product be read as written.

The doctrine is flexible, plausibly deniable, and doesn’t require every board member to be an agent. It requires that elite access, narrative softening, and institutional respectability be maintained while harder operational work—resource extraction from public systems, covert physical presence, pre-positioned digital infrastructure, and political alignment—proceeds in the same city. Flushing’s billing schemes and the Chinese mafia presence Oz named are the granary. The Committee of 100 is one of the organs that keeps the surrounding elite environment navigable. Both sit inside the written logic of political warfare that treats the target’s own wealth, laws, and prestige networks as usable terrain. The public record does not yet expose a single command cell directing both. It does show them operating concurrently, in the same commercial capital, to the same strategic effect.

Conclusion

The Chinese Communist Party wrote the manual. Three Warfares—public opinion, psychological, and legal—is not poetic theory. It isn’t a PowerPoint, or a slick computer-generated video or narrative. It is operational guidance for covertly working inside an open society: shape the story, fracture the will, and turn the target’s own institutions into weapons against itself. Feed off the resources of the enemy is the Three Warfares ammunition. The highest logistical art, in the older formulation that still informs the doctrine, is to feed off the enemy.

New York has become it’s live-fire demonstration.

Pompeo’s 2020 warning to the governors was that Beijing had already mapped American vulnerabilities at every level of government and intended to exploit the openness of the system itself. Trump’s July 16, 2026 release certified the data-layer consequence of that exploitation: roughly 220 million American voter files in Chinese hands, and years of institutional effort to keep the scale of the loss from public view. What neither man could have fully staged in those earlier moments is the political anachronism that now sits on top of the commercial capital of the world. New York still clears global markets and prices the world’s risk. It is also governed by a democratic socialist mayor whose core political organization has traveled to China on Party-coordinated trips, signed public pledges to support the People’s Republic and “Chinese socialism,” and recorded internal discussion of cultivating official CCP relationships while avoiding topics Beijing finds sensitive. The same city has hosted an undeclared Chinese police station, a SIM-server network capable of blacking out its cellular grid, industrial-scale extraction of public funds with an acknowledged Chinese-organized-crime presence, and the prestige networks that keep elite doors open. The strategic layer Pompeo first named and Trump later forced into the open is no longer a future risk. It is the present condition of the capital of capitalism, run by a political network that has openly expressed fealty to the system that wrote the doctrine. The evidence does not require interpretation to make the contrast land. It only requires that the contrast be stated.

Public money is the first supply line. In Flushing, Medicaid and adult-daycare schemes ran at industrial scale for years. Dr. Mehmet Oz has stated on the record that a Chinese-organized-crime presence is visible inside those patterns. Independent investigators put the same corridor on camera and under oath: centers billing tens of millions while patient counts evaporated, seniors paid in cash simply to enroll, verification so weak the operators barely bothered to conceal it. The treasury being drained is American.

Table – Neville Singham Network Funding Flows (Source: Fox News Digital investigation mapping 223 transactions, 2017–2025)

Fox News Digital’s reconstruction of 223 transactions shows Neville Roy Singham, operating from Shanghai, moving hundreds of millions through donor-advised funds and layered nonprofits into U.S. and international organizations that produce anti-American and pro-China content. A documented $278 million flowed into the core U.S.-facing nodes. Separate payments totaling $9.1 million went from Singham-linked American nonprofits to a Shanghai propaganda firm. Goldman Sachs’s philanthropy arm later terminated its relationship with Singham. As of mid-2026 reporting, a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York was examining alleged financial improprieties in the network. No FARA registration by Singham for these activities appears in the public record cited by the investigation.

Physical presence is the second. An undeclared Ministry of Public Security station operated at 107 East Broadway until the FBI closed it and a federal jury convicted the man who ran it. In September 2025 the Secret Service dismantled a multi-site SIM-server network within 35 miles of United Nations headquarters—more than 300 servers, over 100,000 active SIM cards, later expanded by hundreds of thousands more—capable of generating 30 million text messages a minute and of disabling New York’s cellular grid, including emergency services. Officials tied it to nation-state threat actors; anonymous sources named Chinese actors. No defendants have been publicly charged.

Political alignment is the third. Members of the Democratic Socialists of America, the organization that supplied the ground force for Zohran Mamdani’s election as mayor, traveled to China on trips coordinated with Party counterparts. More than a dozen signed a public pledge to support the People’s Republic of China and to promote understanding of Chinese socialism. Internal minutes record discussion of cultivating official CCP relationships and avoiding Beijing’s sensitive topics. The commercial capital of the United States now has a mayor whose core political network has expressed open fealty to the Chinese system.

Prestige and elite access form the fourth. The Committee of 100, founded by I.M. Pei, Yo-Yo Ma, Henry S. Tang, Oscar Tang and others as the bridge organization of prominent Chinese Americans, has counted among its board and senior ranks individuals with documented ties to CCP-linked structures: Ronnie Chan on the board of the FARA-registered, CCP-funded China-United States Exchange Foundation; Ben Meng’s senior role at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and reported Thousand Talents recruitment; Dominic Ng’s Asia Society board service during the Confucius Institutes expansion. An internal 2012 journalist-delegation report, recovered after it disappeared from the organization’s site, shows the cultivation logic in the Committee’s own language. This is the organ that keeps elite doors open and narrative space soft while harder work proceeds below.

[document: Committee of 100, 2012 Journalist Delegation Trip Report]. Link .

The data layer closes the circuit. On July 16, 2026, the President released intelligence that China had acquired approximately 220 million American voter files and that related assessments had been suppressed for years.

Jay Clayton’s confirmation as Director of National Intelligence is not a routine personnel change. He arrives from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York—the office that has long sat at the intersection of Wall Street capital, national-security prosecutions, and the most politically sensitive cases in the country. That district has historically been both a showcase for elite white-collar enforcement and a place where the hardest organized-power and influence cases have often been narrowed, delayed, or resolved short of full public accounting. Clayton himself previously chaired the Securities and Exchange Commission and, as U.S. Attorney, oversaw a docket that included major national-security and transnational matters.

He now sits atop the entire U.S. intelligence community at the precise moment the President has forced into the open the suppressed scale of China’s acquisition of American voter files. A DNI who knows the Southern District from the inside brings two things the intelligence bureaucracy has often lacked in China-related influence cases: fluency in how money, prestige networks, and selective enforcement actually work in New York, and the institutional authority to decide whether those patterns remain treated as disconnected local problems or are finally read as strategic terrain. What the country should expect is not ideology. It is whether a prosecutor formed in the old capital of American financial and political power will treat the visible organelles—police stations, SIM farms, public-funds extraction, elite bridge organizations, and compromised election data—as noise or as signal.

The new Director of National Intelligence is the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York—the same district that has been the recurring institutional venue for the most sensitive political and China-adjacent matters of the last decade.

No public document names a single command cell that directs every organ. What the record shows is concurrent function inside the same city: resource extraction from public systems, covert foreign police presence, pre-positioned digital infrastructure capable of blacking out civilian communications, political networks expressing open support for the Chinese system, prestige organizations that normalize elite access, suppressed collection of the nation’s core election data, and repeated legal pressure against the figures most resistant to the overall direction. Each element reinforces the others. The doctrine is written. The organelles are visible. The nervous system that would unite them has not yet been exposed.

That is the test the evidence now imposes on the commercial capital of the United States and on the institutions charged with defending it.

References

Committee of 100. (n.d.). About us. https://www.committee100.org/about-us/

Committee of 100. (2012). 2012 journalist delegation trip report [Internal report]. https://web.archive.org/web/20260730234754/https://www.committee100.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/2012-Journalist-Delegation-trip-report-FINAL.pdf

Committee of 100. (2013, December). Committee bridges [Newsletter]. https://www.committee100.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/Committee-Bridges_-December-2013-C-100-Newsletter-1.pdf

Nomani, A. Q. (2026, March 23). Power couple of chaos: How a tycoon and activist built a ‘revolutionary base’ at the House of Singham. Fox News Digital. https://www.foxnews.com/us/power-couple-chaos-how-tycoon-activist-built-revolutionary-base-house-singham

Nomani, A. Q. (2026, March 25). Shanghai sabotage: Inside Singham’s secret strategy to demonize America. Fox News Digital. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/shanghai-sabotage-inside-singhams-secret-strategy-demonize-america

Nomani, A. Q. (2026, March 27). Singham’s ideology revealed: How ‘international revolutionary front’ challenges US power. Fox News Digital. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/part-5-international-revolutionary-front-shanghai-features-singhams-treatise-how-wage-war

Fox News Digital. (2026, June 29). DOJ grand jury investigates Marxist tech tycoon Singham for alleged fraud. Fox News. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-launches-grand-jury-probe-marxist-mogul-neville-roy-singhams-funding-leftist-groups

Gershaneck, K. K. (2024). China’s “second battlefield”: Political warfare in combat operations. Journal of Advanced Military Studies, 15(2), 145–168. https://www.usmcu.edu/Portals/218/JAMS_Fall%202024_15_2_Gershaneck.pdf

Kendix, M. (2026, July 30). DSA members pledge support for Chinese Communist Party after VIP trip. The Times. https://www.thetimes.com/us/american-politics/article/dsa-china-vip-trips-communist-party-jn9nt9kbf

McGurk, S. A. (2017). The three warfares: China’s political warfare doctrine [Master’s thesis, Stanford University]. Stanford Digital Repository. https://purl.stanford.edu/yx245st1937

Newsweek. (2026, January 20). How Mamdani’s Democratic Socialists sought ties with Chinese officials. Newsweek. https://www.newsweek.com/mamdani-china-communist-party-democratic-socialists-11370804

Secret Service. (2025, September 23). Statements and video release on New York Tri-state SIM-server network seizure [Press materials reported across multiple outlets]. See contemporaneous coverage: WIRED. (2025, September 23). ‘SIM farms’ are a spam plague. A giant one in New York threatened US infrastructure, feds say. https://www.wired.com/story/sim-farm-new-york-threatened-us-infrastructure-feds-say/ The Register. (2025, September 23). Secret Service dismantles 100,000 SIM card farm network. https://www.theregister.com/security/2025/09/23/secret_service_dismantles_100000_sim_card_farm_network/341894 CBS News. (2025, September 30). Feds find 200,000 more SIM cards in N.J. after disrupting network that threatened U.N. General Assembly. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/feds-sim-cards-nj-after-disrupting-network-threatened-u-n-general-assembly/

U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. (2026, May 13). Bronx man convicted of operating police station for the Chinese government in New York City and obstruction of justice [Press release]. https://www.justice.gov/usao-edny/pr/bronx-man-convicted-operating-police-station-chinese-government-new-york-city-and

U.S. Department of State. (2020, February 8). Secretary Michael R. Pompeo remarks at the National Governors Association Winter Meeting [Speech transcript and video].

Washington Free Beacon. (2022, December 5). Meet the Beijing-aligned group that branded a Republican’s tough-on-China rhetoric ‘racist’. Washington Free Beacon. https://freebeacon.com/national-security/meet-the-beijing-aligned-group-that-branded-a-republicans-tough-on-china-rhetoric-racist/

Washington Free Beacon. (n.d.). Reporting on Ben Meng / Yu Meng, Thousand Talents, and State Administration of Foreign Exchange ties. https://freebeacon.com/politics/californias-highest-paid-govt-employee-worked-for-org-tied-to-chinese-espionage/ https://freebeacon.com/national-security/congressman-calls-on-california-to-fire-pension-official-tied-to-chinese-spy-program/

Additional primary / contemporaneous sources referenced in the investigation

CNN. (2025, September 25). Server farm capable of disabling NYC cell network discovered [Video report].

Dr. Mehmet Oz / Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services statements on New York Medicaid and adult-daycare fraud patterns and foreign-organized-crime presence in Flushing (2026 public remarks and letters). Representative coverage: Fox News. (2026, May 2). CMS chief Mehmet Oz targets 5 states in Medicaid fraud crackdown. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dr-oz-names-5-states-fraud-crackdown-trump-admin-targets-medicaid-abuse

President Donald J. Trump. (2026, July 16). Address to the nation [Speech].

Senate Homeland Security Committee. (2026, July 16). Hearing testimony of Nick Shirley and James O’Keefe (opening statements and related video record). Link.