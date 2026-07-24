Published Friday, 8:00 a.m. Eastern, July 24, 2026

Jamie Dimon stated the consensus with unusual clarity at the Reagan National Economic Forum.

Youtube: Jamie Dimon, Reagan National Economic Forum, (29 May, 2026. Clip Link . Full Speech Link .

“You can ask anyone in the world: If you can only put all of your money in one country, which one would it be? Well, there’s only one that’s protected by the Atlantic and the Pacific, United States military, the rule of law, the ability to own. When we give you United States dollars you can do whatever you want with it… So as long as we maintain that strength… we will still be the predominant one.”

The statement remains accurate about the present. The United States still possesses the deepest capital markets, the most credible rule-of-law system for foreign holders of its currency, the strongest military underwriting of sea lanes and property rights, and a dollar usable with fewer capital controls than almost any alternative. Treating that combination as the least-bad large-scale option has been correct more often than it has been wrong.

“Least bad” describes a system that continues to clear until a better one becomes practical. It does not describe a finished architecture.

China is not that better system.

Electrum was the natural alloy of gold and silver that circulated as some of the earliest coinage. It was neither pure gold nor a pure claim. It was a harder intermediate unit that still carried intrinsic weight. In this series the word is used the same way: as the bridge between the visible hard-settlement asset most markets can still see (gold) and the deeper constraint that increasingly governs production itself (energy). The claim system remains the least-bad large-scale option on present evidence. The scarcities that underwrote it are already shifting toward a unit that cannot be expanded without real cost.

As of this morning the commercial paper-to-metal deadline is in force. Major Chinese banks have suspended retail and commercial intermediary services for leveraged paper gold linked to the Shanghai Gold Exchange. Clients were told to close positions or take physical delivery. Physical channels remain open. The world’s largest physical gold market has now written a preference for metal over pure claim directly into its commercial layer.

The commercial consequences are more immediate than most desks have priced. Large U.S. companies remain heavily invested in China. Chinese law continues to require technology transfer and the sharing of design and manufacturing specifications for products produced inside the country. That requirement has always carried competitive risk. It now sits beside a second, live pressure: a jurisdiction forcing its commercial layer from paper gold claims toward physical metal. Capital already exposed to mandatory IP leakage is simultaneously exposed to a settlement preference that can reprice hard assets outside the London-centered paper complex.

When the world’s largest physical gold market measures value through daily physical delivery rather than through leveraged paper claims managed primarily in London, price discovery moves. The print is no longer an abstraction layered on abstractions. It is a quantifiable, metal-backed number generated in a jurisdiction that does not offer the capital mobility or legal predictability Dimon correctly lists as American advantages.

That change pressures both sides of Dimon’s formulation at once. On the affirmative side it asks whether the dollar’s claim architecture remains the least-bad large-scale option when a major physical market publishes a harder daily measure. On the negative side it underscores the vulnerability the phrase “least bad” already concedes: the present system works until a more reliable clearing signal becomes practical. China is not that superior system. The physical print it has now forced into the open is a measurable stress on the claim architecture that has underwritten dollar hegemony for fifty years.

U.S. commercial exposure inside China therefore carries a dual risk the finance sector has been slow to integrate: continued leakage of intellectual property under local legal mandate, and rising sensitivity to a gold valuation mechanism migrating toward physical settlement outside traditional Western paper centers. Both are live this morning.



Live Chinese physical gold reference:

https://en.sge.com.cn · https://metalcharts.org/sge

What the existing system actually does

The post-1971 arrangement still clears claims at high velocity and still supplies the deepest capital markets. The same speed of claim creation has repeatedly produced large-scale leakage.

On March 11, 2008, Jim Cramer told viewers on CNBC:

YouTube: Jim Cramer - Bear Stearns is Fine! Tues, (11 March, 2008). Link .

“No! No! No! Bear Stearns is fine! Do not take your money out…”

Six days later Bear Stearns was sold at $2 a share.

That episode is remembered because it was televised. The deeper pattern is colder.

Bernie Madoff’s multi-decade fraud was not sophisticated. The books were fabricated. The returns were impossible. The required checks were not performed. The 2008 securitization collapse followed the same sequence. The underlying loans were weak, the bundling was opaque, and the risk was redistributed until no single institution appeared responsible, until the system required public backstops to survive. In both cases the failure was ordinary: the absence of oversight, the absence of enforced transparency, and the absence of accountability that reached the people who designed and sold the claims.

Main Street absorbed the losses. It is still absorbing residual effects. The intermediation layer that tolerated the opacity survived and, in key respects, grew.

This is the concrete content of the “bad” inside Dimon’s “least bad.” It is a recurring operating characteristic of a claim system that moves faster than verification and that socializes the consequences when verification finally arrives. The same characteristic is visible, in different form, in the mandatory technology-transfer regime U.S. commercial capital still accepts inside China and in the slow recognition of settlement stress now appearing in both gold and energy markets.

China’s entry into the WTO produced a parallel strategic leakage. The claim system cleared the gains from labor arbitrage efficiently and was slower to register the industrial capacity that left with them.

Youtube: Richard M. Nixon Library; Richard Nixon Takes The Dollar Off of the Gold Standard. (15 August, 1971). Link .

After the United States closed the gold window in 1971, the Nixon administration, with Henry Kissinger as a central architect, negotiated the arrangements that priced and largely settled oil in dollars. The petrodollar system fused the claim to the world’s primary energy commodity. The subsequent decades of Middle Eastern conflict have repeatedly turned on energy: who controls it, who prices it, and in what unit it clears. The turbulence was not incidental to that fusion.

The same pressure is visible in the energy-settlement layer this morning. China’s domestic demand has weakened to the point that it is no longer a reliable marginal buyer of last resort for global crude. Cargoes that once cleared routinely now sit, move at distressed differentials, or fail to find a home at previous expectations. When the world’s largest industrial importer steps back while previous supply options remain geopolitically constrained, the clearing mechanism itself shows strain. That strain appears as volatility in differentials, forced rerouting, and rising political risk premia around the barrels that still move. The system is generating price and geopolitical noise in channels that previously absorbed pressure. Persistent inefficiency of this kind raises the probability of breaks that damage the broader order in which commercial claims are supposed to clear.

The financial intermediation careers built on the velocity of pure claims are not permanent. They are functions of a particular set of scarcities and a particular tolerance for opacity. When transformation costs fall, when settlement preferences harden, and when the old labor-arbitrage model loses force, the volume of pure claim activity required by the real economy declines. The trajectory is not this morning’s pink slip. It is the longer replacement of an intermediation layer that is becoming less necessary. The next generation of interns will not be staffing the same desks that existed to intermediate the old scarcities.

That is the logical consequence of the constraints that are already moving.

The question that belongs on the table this morning

Are the present stresses capable of turning the “least-bad” market into a simply bad one on the scale of 2008?

The answer is not yet knowable. What is knowable is the structure under stress.

The existing architecture clears claims at high velocity. It has repeatedly generated leakage in the form of fraud, mispriced risk, socialized losses, and strategic industrial transfer. It fused the dollar claim to energy settlement after 1971. Those are facts.

The instability visible this morning has a specific driver. The low-cost production region the claim system spent thirty years optimizing is no longer a stable external input. Reshoring, automation, and geopolitical constraint are returning production decisions closer to home. When the marginal cost advantage that justified long supply chains and pure labor arbitrage erodes, the financial layer built to intermediate that advantage begins to lose relative importance. That is the present source of heat.

An irreducible monetary unit must be difficult to expand without real cost. Gold has served that function because new supply cannot be increased at will without mining real metal at real expense. Reactor transmutation is theoretically possible; the product is short-lived, extremely expensive, and radioactive. It does not function as monetary gold. Gold is therefore the visible hard-settlement candidate when pure claims feel thin.

It is not the final candidate once production is increasingly governed by energy cost. Electricity can be expanded, but not without marginal cost. It cannot be printed. It is the binding input once transformation costs fall toward the cost of power and waste. A settlement system that ultimately tracks energy is the logical endpoint of a production system whose scarce factor is no longer labor or intermediate claims, but power itself.

What a better market actually looks like

A better market is an accurate clearing system with lower political friction where it matters, harder settlement, and operational transparency that functions as a brake on error before it can scale.

The old system’s characteristic failure was speed without verification. Claims moved faster than oversight. Opacity allowed misallocation of resources, mispricing, fraud, and socialized loss to compound at scale. A superior arrangement reverses that sequence. Transparency becomes the default. The friction that remains is the kind that interrupts badness early rather than amplifying it.

Two programs are already attacking the binding constraints.

First, the build-out of AI and power infrastructure on U.S. soil. Accelerating large datacenter and energy projects collapses the distance between compute, power, and domestic production. Each megawatt that comes online inside a predictable legal jurisdiction reduces reliance on the long, politically contingent supply chains the old claim system optimized. It also introduces resilience and backup the current system was never built to contain.

Second, the public reduction of access-to-space cost. Starship Flight 13 is set to launch tonight, Friday, 24 July 2026. Some in the finance community are shorting the stock. SpaceX’s Tuesday rebound proved brief. Shares fell to a new low of $110.85 on Thursday morning, continuing the post-IPO decline. At a market capitalization of roughly $1.479 trillion, the company has given back about $1.16 trillion, or 44 percent, from its June 23 peak valuation of $2.639 trillion.

Shares are also trading well below the company’s $135 IPO price. Reuters noted:



Ortex estimates SpaceX short sellers have earned $15.5 billion on paper since the June IPO as shares fell below the $135 offer price to a record $115.26. About 360 million shares, or 56% of free float, were on loan through Tuesday.

Earlier Thursday, Gregory Miller of Citizens JMP Securities told clients the broad AI selloff had not changed his constructive outlook and that investor concerns appeared overdone. Citizens JMP’s constructive stance on the broader AI complex treats the recent selloff as noise rather than a change in underlying demand. SpaceX’s post-IPO decline follows a familiar pattern: newly public names frequently give back a large fraction of their offering premium in the first weeks of free trading as early holders monetize and the market discovers a clearing price. That pattern alone does not answer whether the company is different. The distinction, if it exists, will be measured in operational cadence and cost-per-flight data, not in the first post-listing print.

The market already knows how to discount aerospace equity. The relevant fact is older and harder. For decades the cost of putting mass beyond the atmosphere sat near a 1980s benchmark of roughly $10,000 per pound. That figure functioned like a fixed constraint, largely immovable until reusable rocket systems appeared. Today the constraint is being tested in public, flight by flight. We are observing the vessels while they are still being built. Iteration is no longer static. Cost per launch has already fallen by a factor of roughly fifty from the old benchmark, with further reductions of another order of magnitude projected as reuse and cadence improve.



The post-IPO pullback prices real execution risk against a technology that remains potentially transformative: share value is likely to keep eroding until Starship demonstrates the same operational reusability Falcon 9 already proved.

China is advancing large reusable Long March variants and private vehicles such as LandSpace’s Zhuque-3; Blue Origin is flying and iterating New Glenn; Europe, through Ariane Group and ESA partners, is funding next-generation reusable designs; Japan has conducted recent recovery tests; and India, through ISRO, continues work on reusable technology demonstrators. The fact that multiple nations and consortia are now committing tens of billions of dollars to replicate the operational reusability SpaceX has already demonstrated is itself evidence that the underlying approach is real.

The last time global markets had to factor the cost of reaching an entirely new domain was in the fifteenth century. The ships that crossed the Atlantic did not produce immediate clean ledgers. They produced a multi-century reallocation of resources, political power, scientific knowledge, and strategic depth. Capital formation, trade routes, and even the prosecution of later conflicts were altered by the existence of that domain. A repeated, successful reduction in the cost of reaching a new operating domain carries a greater-than-zero probability of comparable market impact. Pricing that probability at zero is the error.

These two efforts point at the same direction: production and settlement that depend less on pure claim velocity and more on energy, physical delivery, and verifiable capacity. That is the shape of a better market. It does not require the dollar to vanish this morning. It requires the old scarcities to keep losing force, and it requires transparency to become the mechanism that keeps the next set of errors from scaling into systemic events.

If Columbus and every explorer after him had been forced to burn their ships at each stage, the capital and knowledge that opened the new domain would never have compounded, and Europe would have remained far closer to the feudal order it started with.

What this series will track

We will examine where the constraints are actually moving: launch cost, transformation cost, settlement preference, and the declining centrality of human labor in the production function. We will measure the impact on markets as the data arrive. We will state what happens to participants who continue to price the old scarcities as permanent. And we will ask the practical question that follows: in a world where low-cost production is increasingly localized, automated, and eventually extensible beyond the highest-friction jurisdictions, where do the returns to capital and the wages to labor actually come from?

Every claim will be tested against subsequent evidence. Hits and misses will be publicly acknowledged and publicly recorded. The record, not the narrative, decides. What followed was the slow discovery that durable access to a new domain compounds capital, knowledge, and power in ways single-use systems never can; this series will track whether the same pattern is now beginning to reappear.

Live reference



Shanghai Gold Exchange physical prices:

https://en.sge.com.cn · https://metalcharts.org/sge