China Held 204 Million American Voter Records by 2019. The Intelligence Community Knew. And a Domestic Censorship Machine Was Already Running Interference.
Declassified documents lay out Beijing’s data harvest and influence campaign. A 2023 House hearing exposed the parallel domestic apparatus already suppressing discussion of exactly those threats.
On the evening of July 16, 2026, President Trump delivered a primetime address laying out what the newly declassified intelligence showed: China had systematically collected and analyzed massive volumes of U.S. voter data years before the 2020 election, while running parallel influence operations to weaken his administration and prevent his re-election.…