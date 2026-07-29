Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.6#1227 // DEAR DIARY Fauci’s diary exposes public claims vs private admissions as he faces testimony tomorrow—no Fifth after Autopen pardon.GoodDogJul 29, 20266ShareTranscriptThank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from GoodDog in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksGoodDog’s Substack PodcastOur daily show and historic rewinds.Our daily show and historic rewinds.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeGoodDogRecent Episodes#1225 // Power ShiftJul 25 • GoodDog