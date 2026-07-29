ON QUEUE with GoodDog

ON QUEUE with GoodDog

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#1227 // DEAR DIARY

Fauci’s diary exposes public claims vs private admissions as he faces testimony tomorrow—no Fifth after Autopen pardon.
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