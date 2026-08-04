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#0211 // THE ART OF WAR - INTRODUCTION
Sun Tzu’s Art of War meets Trump’s Art of the Deal. Same strategy: shape conditions, transfer costs, know the enemy. Applied to China’s Three Warfares and the Culture War many have endured.
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